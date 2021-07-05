We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg

Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg

Retirement, Apartments
Växjö, Sweden
  Partner:Ola Kjellander
  Architect:Sanna Taune, Andreas Nordström, Charlotte Fredriksson, Saki Azodi, Iselin Marie Johansen, Martin Kraf
  Interior And Lighting Design:Ljusrum
  Structure Engineers:Strängbetong
  City:Växjö
  Country:Sweden
© Max Plunger

Text description provided by the architects. The elderly care is a part of the city block Skärvet, which is the starting point of Bäckaslöv, a new urban district in Växjö being developed along the railway connecting the city centre to the lake Norra Bergundasjön. The L- shaped building is the first phase and the cornerstone of the city block, offering mixed forms of tenure around a spacious, shared courtyard.

© Max Plunger

Common areas with good light conditions: The layout organisation is based on arranging all common and neutral areas into a central hub with individual departments located in each respective wing. The core of each department is its dining and living room, an open space reaching from façade to façade. Its large windows and tall ceiling heights provide great daylight conditions.

© Max Plunger

Spaces for social interaction:The common functions comprise an assembly hall, a conservatory, a physiotherapy facility, and a greenhouse on the rooftop with a view over the shared courtyard and the green recreation space.

© Max Plunger
Plan
Plan
© Max Plunger

Lively façades: The design and configuration are strongly linked to the construction process. The variation in the façade is rationally achieved by using more joints than façade elements and by combining four sections of different types of tile patterns. The overall design thus resembles a textile pattern or a crocheted table cloth. Entrances, windows, and roofs are accentuated by copper-coloured metal sheets, adding warmer tones. The building is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certificate and Skanska’s top-level environmental classification.

Section
Section

An inclusive green milieu: Kjellander Sjöberg’s proposal for the entire area defines an urban block around a large, green park space consisting of existing vegetation and forest. By placing the buildings flush with the site’s borders, the size of the park is maximized, making it possible to preserve the values of the green space. The project contains a rich mix of housing forms and facilities: rental units, tenant-ownership units, youth housing, and rowed town-houses as well as a school, elderly housing and commercial units. This diversity creates a sense of community and enables a socially sustainable context for several generations.

© Max Plunger

Project location

Address:Växjö, Sweden

Kjellander Sjöberg
Cite: "Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg" 05 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

