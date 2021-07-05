OPEN CALL: ArchDaily & Strelka Award 2021

ArchDaily, Strelka Institute, and Strelka KB announce the second edition of their jointly curated award and are accepting applications from the territories of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Submit your project by July 30.

More than ever, in the wake of the current pandemic, we need architecture that emphasizes social infrastructure, community building, health, and wellbeing. As the planetary environmental crisis continues to worsen, it is becoming ever more crucial to enact responsible design solutions and frameworks.

We welcome completed projects that show commitment to these qualities, use sustainable materials, and have socially responsible agendas. We aim to spotlight emerging architects and offices who help make their cities and communities resilient in the face of looming crises. The 2019 edition of the award brought together a great selection of contemporary architecture and we look forward to showcasing more new names and their outstanding projects this time around.

WHO CAN APPLY?

If your office is located in one of the aforementioned countries you can submit any project: housing, shopping malls, theaters, places of worship, public spaces, etc. We also accept completed interior design projects.

Offices that have existed for 10 years or less can submit projects that were completed no earlier than 2016. One office can submit several works.

ArchDaily and Strelka Mag editors will curate and select the best projects. All selected submissions will be published in the Russian and English versions of Strelka Mag and on ArchDaily, reaching a combined audience of millions.

HOW TO APPLY

To submit your application, please fill out this form. We kindly ask that Russian-speaking architects provide a written description of the project in both Russian and English. Editors may edit the texts for clarity or brevity.

You can find more information about the publication requirements here. Please upload all files to Dropbox or Google Drive, and include the link at the end of the form.

SELECTION PROCESS

Open call closes July 30. ArchDaily and Strelka Mag editors will select a long list of projects which will be published online. Public voting opens on ArchDaily August 6. After the first round of voting, fifteen projects will be shortlisted for the award. The second round will determine three award winners.

CONTACT US

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at edit@strelka.com. Please write “ArchDaily & Strelka Award” in the subject line.