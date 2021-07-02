KCAP to Design Grand Central Park Masterplan in Nanjing, China

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

International design practice KCAP has won the competition for a new comprehensive masterplan for two previously separated parks in Nanjing, China. Their proposals encompasses both Zijin Mountain and Xuanwu Lake. The competition aimed to launch a multilayered masterplan that unites both historical landmarks, and the ecological core of Nanjing, referred to as the new Grand Central Park Nanjing.

Courtesy of FrontopCourtesy of FrontopCourtesy of FrontopCourtesy of Frontop+ 11

Courtesy of Frontop
Courtesy of Frontop

The multidisciplinary design team led by KCAP proposed ‘Grand Central Park’, a new brand for Zijin Mountain and XuanWu Lake. It was designed as a green heart, a living museum, and as a cultural landscape to showcase the symbiosis of ecology and city, nature and humankind. The winning design offers a complementary landscape masterplan including cultural characteristics and ecological functions. The Grand Central Park masterplan includes five main points: an overarching eco-system; healthy water environment; cultural mapping as the storyteller of the history; a new interface merging city and park and recalibrating the centralities of the city; and flexible and vibrant mobility.

Courtesy of Frontop
Courtesy of Frontop
Courtesy of Frontop
Courtesy of Frontop

As the jury states: "The project not only placed great importance on the perception of the site within the design area but also expanded the scope of the ecological investigation and analysis to a larger scale to understand and interpret the site. Using big data to analyze the cultural and historical elements, the proposal managed to have a clear and solid understanding of the ecological and cultural resources. Thus it has formed a strong support on prioritizing ecology and reduce intervention within the ecozone."

Courtesy of KCAP
Courtesy of KCAP
Courtesy of Frontop
Courtesy of Frontop

KCAP will be working in cooperation with Institute of Architecture Design& Planning Co., Ltd, Nanjing University and Jiansu Suyi Design Group Co.,Ltd with support by experts Lvye Qingwei and Nengshi Zheng PADDI Environment Consulting. In the coming three months, KCAP and the local partners will work on the further development of the masterplan.

News via KCAP

