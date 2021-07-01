We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this project
CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Ruy Teixeira© Ruy Teixeira© Ruy Teixeira© Ruy Teixeira+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Design Team:Thiago Bernardes (diretor criativo), Márcia Santoro, Camila Tariki, Diogo Esteves, Pérola Machado, Antonia Bernardes, Rodrigo Mathias
  • Landscaping:Isabel Duprat
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a leisure retreat in a residential condominium in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, CM House was created taking into account the land’s visuals and integration with the landscaping. 

Set back from the street, the front portion gives way to a dense garden. Rectangular plates in White Siena granite juxtaposed irregularly on the lawn create a sinuous design that leads residents inside. On the sides, different species of philodendrons and medium-sized trees make up the space designed in partnership with Isabel Duprat. 

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Seeking to ensure privacy for residents, the façade of the house receives an opaque lower gable covered in Moledo stone. Above it, the upper volume, in a steel structure with an enveloped tray in corten steel, accommodates a linear flowerbed made up of medium-sized plant species, which protects the interior. The access to the residence is through pivoting doors with greenish copper sheets, resulting from the chemical oxidation process of the material. 

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

With more than a thousand square meters divided into two floors, the project was designed as a veranda-house, and despite the large area, the implementation with an F design, integrated into the garden rich in textures - natural and materials - ensures comfort in everyday life of the residents. 

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The first wing, parallel to the street, is a larger volume, and concentrates on the ground floor the entrance hall to the center, service spaces to the left (dining room, pantry, kitchen, laundry, living and service bedroom), and leisure spaces on the right (veranda, children's room, home theater and a guest suite). On the upper floor, for the intimate areas, in the first portion, there are two suites (one with two beds and the second with three) and at the end, a service staircase, while in the second portion there are three suites (one with two beds and two double suites, the one at the end with an L-shaped design and private balcony). 

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

All bedrooms have panel closures with shutters and bifold windows opening in cumaru wood protected by eaves, which provide privacy and natural ventilation. They also receive floor to ceiling glass sheets and a guardrail.

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

In the second wing, which crosses the main and continuous volume of the staircase perpendicularly, are the living room and gourmet space on the ground floor, while on the upper floor, two suites, the main one at the end: the master suite with individual bathrooms for the couple and closet. The third wing, to the left of the second and with only one floor, concentrates the main gourmet area that accommodates up to 23 people seated, toilet and gym.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

A laminated wood marquee attached directly to steel beams and covered by glass connects these last two volumes. This solution allowed the structure to be free of pillars. Sideways, a set of coconut trees and shrubs in the landscaping create rhythm and perspective for the promenade.

The swimming pool with a lane of more than forty linear meters, was placed visually connecting to the condominium lake. It is worth noting that the smaller gourmet veranda partially invades the pool, and receives greenish vertical brises-soleil, in oxidized copper, in harmony with the color palette of water and vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

In the interiors, natural materials predominate, as well as the facades and furniture in wood and straw that bring the coastal atmosphere, such as the Atibaia chair by Paulo Alves, rocking armchairs by Nanna Ditzel, Gervasoni armchair by Paola Navone and sofas by Paola Lenti. The curtains are in linen and sisal rugs, the decorative objects in rattan and wicker.

With a steel structure and closures in prefabricated elements, the construction had reduced time, since it partially became an assembly system; and higher quality of parts.

Save this picture!
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernardes Arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa CM / Bernardes Arquitetura] 01 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964345/cm-house-bernardes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream