MVRDV Reveals Design for Terraced Office Building in Shanghai

MVRDV has unveiled the design of a terraced office building created for the agriculture company Lankuaikei. Set within a rapidly developing area of Shanghai, the 11-storey structure covered by a curved technological roof that follows the stepping structure is conceived as an agricultural oasis that showcases the company's vision of food production. With an extensive sustainability agenda, the project encompasses various strategies, from the extensive use of greenery, renewable energy to low-carbon materials, addressed both with high tech and low tech solutions.

+ 9

The project's terraces step down towards the main pedestrian entrance and include a publicly accessible route to the top of the building where LAD can showcase its work. Inside, the building contains offices, labs and co-working spaces, as well as an auditorium and exhibition spaces. On the ground floor's perimeter are small retail outlets, together with three entrances, two of which are linked by an exhibition space. The underground levels contain parking and a canteen, with the green focus extending here as well through voids that allow light and fresh air to enter the space.

Incorporating sustainability into every surface of a building is an interesting challenge for an architect, and it's one that, as a design team, we embraced whole-heartedly. This approach is not just good for the planet, it will also be appreciated by the users of the offices, who will be able to enjoy the pleasant working environment offered by the terraces." - MVRDV founding partner Jacob van Rijs

Related Article MVRDV Begins Renovation of Shenzhen Tower

The project is set to be highly sustainable, addressing a wide variety of challenges. Through careful material selection, the design will embody 40% less than typical construction, while natural ventilation and shading strategies will reduce energy requirements. The roof features solar panels to the south, and it remains permeable on the northern side of the building, filtering the sunlight and allowing rain to reach the terraces. The façade is an arrangement of solar panels and glass angled to create optimal interior conditions. The harvest of solar energy will make the design almost energy neutral.

Client: Lankuaikei Agriculture Development

Size and Programme: 18,900m2

Founding Partner in charge: Jacob van Rijs

Partner: Frans de Witte

Design Team: Fedor Bron, Fouad Addou, Li Li, Aneta Rymsza, Nicolas Garin Odriozola, Alberto Canton, Anna Brockhoff

Director MVRDV Asia: Steven Smit

Sustainability consultant: Peter Mensinga

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Luca Piattelli, Angelo La Delfa, Luana La Martina

Co-architect: ECADI

Energy consultant: Buro Happold