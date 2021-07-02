We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. f(x) House / Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio

© David Frutos© David Frutos© David Frutos© David Frutos+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Renovation
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  134
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cortizo, Finsa, Mobi, Ramon Soler
  • Architects In Charge:Joaquín García Vicente, Juan Antonio Sánchez Morales
  • City:Murcia
  • Country:Spain
© David Frutos
Text description provided by the architects. There is a recurring idea that comes to us; Can a high-rise house, in a traditional block, have a large area in contact with nature, a garden? When creating it, should you move the day spaces away from the outside? In this house in the center of Murcia, we propose that the access would be that new exterior, like that garden area prior to entering a house on the outskirts. This led us to generate a new skin in the hall; her own, plastic and translucent that, like a "wormhole", transports us to a new calm and peaceful dimension.

© David Frutos
The inhabitants, a couple, their two children, and two cats, Metro and Milla, had acquired a house from 1960, with numerous rooms and long corridors that in no way reflected their way of life. In the transformation desires were to generate as much space as possible as a living area: living room, dining room, kitchen connected but that could disappear if desired, ... It also had to have a large work area, where it would not isolate itself if not remain connected to family life. The rest of the spaces are looking for their accommodation around this main space.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
The children request a common space for play and sleep that can be divided as desired, with good lighting. For their part, cats also claim their own space, on their own scale. Thus the garden materializes as rolling cabinets, with holes and steps designed so that Metro and Milla can play while serving as elements that hide the washing area.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plan
© David Frutos
Despite being a pre-covid project (the construction was advanced when the confinement was decreed) we have seen how most of the issues introduced in this project are demanded by a wide sector of urban society: greater external contact, gardens interiors, play spaces, telework, .. These are issues that must be addressed urgently from the architecture.

© David Frutos
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Santa María de Gracia, Murcia, Spain

About this office
Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio
Office

