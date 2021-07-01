Flat with Half Arc / SHKAF interior architects

+ 31

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. A small apartment 33 square meters in Moscow is done for rent. It is located at the center of a dynamic city and is perfect for a young professional without a family.

The idea was to create a multifunctional apartment and keep the feeling of space. So we designed this tiny space architecturally: we divided it into two big volumes. The white one, which includes the entrance zone, kitchen, and space for the bed. The second volume is done in concrete, it is more expressive and emotional. The main element is a half arc, which gives a sense of dynamic and movement in space. It is a kind of path from one volume to another. It is a part of a big white volume, which gives a sense of freshness and air, the second concrete part is a little bit more active.

The main task was to create good zoning and fit in quite a small and narrow space different functions: kitchen, living room, and space for the bed. The entrance zone, kitchen, and bathroom are done in white, terrazzo tiles and a little bit of wood. At the entrance, there is a mirror and lots of storage, which is very important. On the right, there is a laconic white kitchen with a wooden countertop. Also, we wanted to locate the kitchen not in the living room, to hide it from the main zone.

We didn’t want to use a lot of decoration and textile. The inner architecture speaks for itself. This apartment is a wonderful background for art and paintings. That’s why we put abstract painting by Dmitry Raspopov. The budget was limited, that is why furniture is from IKEA (table, coffee table, sofa, textile) and Leroi Merlin (kitchen, storage, and bathroom furniture). The only exception is the custom-made bed and Fowertop VP1 lightning in the bedroom.