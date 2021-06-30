Design Disruption Episode 10: Designing the Hospitals of the Future

Save this picture! Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center. Photo © Bruce Damonte

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 10 focus on Designing the Hospitals of the Future. The guests are Allison Mendez and Michael Pukszta, architects at CannonDesign, a firm that is rethinking medical spaces worldwide. Both specialize in working with top healthcare institutions—from small clinics to cancer care centers to major academic hospitals— to flexibly plan and adapt for the future. We will discuss a broad range of disruptions, including rethinking wellness and mental health, incorporating biophilic design, creating pop-up facilities and health care startup spaces, and adapting hospitals to new threats like COVID-19.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series