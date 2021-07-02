We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. District 7 House / H.a Architects

District 7 House / H.a Architects

Save this project
District 7 House / H.a Architects

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The house has an area of 7mx20m, just right enough to arrange the rooms according to the needs of the owner. It is located on the southeast of the city with the river view. The investor took the time to research and appreciated the architect’s advice. Even though, the house is located in a developing area all the elements such as construction height and construction setback had to comply with the general regulations.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

On the other hand, the investor believes and takes great care in feng shui, which the architects had to process within the living space according to the Feng Shui's determination such as bedroom, rest room, wardrobe and so on. With the structure of a basement, a ground floor, two upper floors, and a rooftop, and features including a garage, living room, kitchen, and four bedrooms, the functional spaces are arranged around a large skylight.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The front and back functional spaces are connected by series of wooden stairways and corridors. Due to being located in the southeast direction, the house manages to avoid harmful sunlight and catches the wind current, therefore, bedrooms, kitchen, and living room all have fenestration exposed to the river view in front of the house.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

With the texture of grindstone floor, concrete ceiling, walnut wood,...the resident is put together nicely forming a warm and affectionate environment yet very luxurious.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
H.a
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "District 7 House / H.a Architects" 02 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964251/district-7-house-ha-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream