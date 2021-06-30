We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

© Carolina Lacaz

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Offices Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Design Team:Felipe Fachini Maia, João Pedro Somacal De Mello, Mônica Fiacadori, João Pedro de Oliveira Souza
  • Client:Guardaroba
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Guardaroba project was developed in a peculiar space, a warehouse-style building that used to be a call center. The large structure was found with all the typical features and facilities required for its former operations.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The new space was designed for a clothing brand that wished to use it for several purposes, such as office space, stock, retail store, showroom, and photographic studio, which was quite a challenge since it was a drastic change from the building's former activities. Furthermore, the goal was to make it into a social and enjoyable environment.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The project intends to build a unique universe for the brand and provide a built environment in which one can experience the company's strong personality.

Axonometric Projection
Axonometric Projection

All the old partitions were removed to create new functional areas that also provide empty spaces, of equal importance, between them. This open space allows the many activities to be integrated, enhancing the essence of the building while also ensuring flexibility for future renovations.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

To increase the efficiency of the construction site, the only new structure is a box that was built with the remnants of the old call center. This volume is placed at the end of the hall, organizing and demarcating the rest of the space. This reflects the main architectural concept throughout most of the process: more deconstruction and less construction.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The simple finishes emphasize the brand's identity. The social areas and office space are painted white, while the black floors and walls demarcate the stockroom.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

SMF Archi Group
Sommacal Maia Arquitetos
MS. Fiacadori
