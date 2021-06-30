Nirmal Farm / Dipen Gada and Associates

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house for the shah family is situated in the outskirts of Bharuch, Gujarat. Within the dense 50 Year old Chiku plantations which is the main attraction and the challenge while designing the house. Total farm land is about 8 Lakh Sq. Ft out of that we have selected 1,50,00 Sq. Ft of area which is having more than 30 fully grown chiku trees.

The house layout is planned in a way that one can feel it is within the chiku abode with minimum damage to the existing treasure. We have planned in a way that minimum trees would be damaged. Here in this house, we have tried to play with metal tube as a structural system along with exposed brick work.

Client brief - Clients are from the city of Bharuch with the background of Industrial fabrication as their core business and passionate for nature living. We have worked for them in past and that enables us to gain faith on our creativity.

Exterior - Exterior of the house is linear mass with the development of ground & First level, major elements of facades are Custom made metal column, beams & Expose brick work. The front facade of the house faces North Direction, so we have planned maximum openings towards north side along with huge deck areas in front which allows us to directly connect with landscape. At ground level recreational space is covered by nicely designed perforated screen which is having jungle graphic punctures on it in SW direction. On the eastern part of the house there's a Kitchen & an outdoor dining space at ground level, Home theater & deck area at First level. Southern part consists of major services at ground level & Swimming pool at mezzanine level along with two bedrooms at first level.

Spaces on lower floor - Development of the house is done keeping all the fundamental of Vastu in mind On ground floor once you enter, there's an open to sky Central Courtyard followed by Staircase & Lift. There is a Living room, Dining area. On South eastern part there is Kitchen, Store & outdoor Utility. An exclusive Outdoor Dining space is there to enjoy the existing treasure of nature around the house. Recreational area which is near to living area, this area is planned for multipurpose us. Recreational area is secured by a perforated metal screen in front which can be opened up completely to connect with front garden. There are few Service areas on the Ground level.

Spaces on upper floor - After climbing up stairs Central courtyard is the arrival point, there's a service store room & a front deck area just above the Entrance. There's home theater area above dining & kitchen area along with huge deck area on eastern side. South western zone is having two bedrooms. One is master bedroom in SW direction which is associated with an infinity pool at mezzanine level. Other bedroom is Guest bedroom.

This house is a kind of perforated house, which is well associated with outdoor indoor and respecting surrounding nature at its best. The treasure of chiku tree has been kept at priority and the house is well pampered by them and having a dialogue between nature and man – made structure.