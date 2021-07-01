We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Campus
  4. Kenya
  5. Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture

Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture

Save this project
Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture

Courtesy of Kéré ArchitectureCourtesy of Kéré ArchitectureCourtesy of Kéré ArchitectureCourtesy of Kéré Architecture+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Campus, Offices, Office Buildings
Kenya
  • Design Team:Kinan Deeb, Andrea Maretto Kéré Architecture
  • Contributors:Juan Carlos Zapata, Leonne Vögelin, Charles André, Malak Nasreldin Kéré Architecture
  • Project Management:Kinan Deeb, Kéré Architecture
  • Client:Learning Lions gUG (haftungsbeschränkt) Germany
  • Architects:Kéré Architecture
  • Engineering:BuildX Studio
  • Country:Kenya
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Startup Lions Campus is an information and communication technologies (ICT) campus, located on the banks of Lake Turkana, Kenya. The project responds to the pressing challenge of youth unemployment faced in the region by offering high-level training and access to international job opportunities, allowing young entrepreneurs to thrive professionally without having to leave their place of origin. The campus will provide 100 new workstations and is the first step in an ambitious vision of spreading ICT networks in remote areas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Save this picture!
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

The project celebrates the unique morphology and natural beauty of its site. It is built over two levels that follow the natural slope and features extensive roof terraces that offer sweeping views over Lake Turkana. The roof terraces are shaded by creeping vegetation, providing pleasant outdoor meeting spaces and opportunities for the informal exchange of ideas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

The building takes inspiration from the towering mounds built by termite colonies in the region. Tall ventilation towers create a stack effect to naturally cool the main working spaces by extracting warm air upwards, while fresh air is introduced through specially designed low-level openings. This system allows the campus to withstand high temperatures and is especially well suited as it prevents dust from damaging the IT equipment. In addition to their functional role, the towers create a landmark in the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

The campus is built out of locally sourced quarry stone with a plaster finish. In choosing which materials and construction techniques to use, ecological sustainability, cost, and availability factors were weighed to arrive at the best compromise. Collaboration with the local community was key in this decision-making process, drawing from their experience and expertise.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture
Courtesy of Kéré Architecture

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Turkana County, Kenya

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kéré Architecture
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCampusOfficesOffice buildingsKenya
Cite: "Startup Lions Campus / Kéré Architecture " 01 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964238/startup-lions-campus-kere-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream