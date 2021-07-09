House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów

+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. The house has been designed for two people in Brodnica Landscape Park as a wooden modular house. The land plot is located in the wild Valley of the Drwęca River in Poland. An advantage of this area is the wonderful landscape of the river which opens up to an excellent view from every part of the house. The distance from Brodnica city is around 15 km long (where the client working), so the territory features a harmonious combination of the advantages of the city infrastructure and the wild river valley.

The land plot is perfectly oriented in terms of cardinal points (north-south) to use passive sun sources. The house was pre-built in modules and transported as a ready house to the land plot. The form is compact, rectangular structure, minimalistic, and refers to the archetypal "polish barn”. A simple, open plan with a panoramic glass wall opens the house for the amazing river view and at the same time gives private from the front of the house.

The author's conception of an open "wooden cage” gives a full opened structure for many different functions because don’t disturb by any construction elements space. The interference in the plot of land is minimal because the house is transported in ready modules and mounted above the ground. An innovative foundation system of metal feet can be removed or relocated with the building. House location above the ground secure wood construction because of dangerous periodic flooding the area by the river. Our proposal for this land was a wooden prefab modular eco-house in ultra-high-efficiency standard.

The health of residents, high-end quality, ecology, and favorable microclimate offered by wood became a top priority. We use only ecological, healthy products: certified wood wooden, and natural materials, this is also the case in this project” adds architect Emilia Durka-Zielińska. The house is just 140 m2 but the open plan and glass facade make the house even bigger and more lightsome. There are no boundaries between interior and exterior. The scale of houses is a very important "ecological” aspect because most of them are too big in our times. The whole construction is solid wood for innovative modular construction "frame-cages” and 3-PLY wood panels for interiors. Wall barriers are characterized by high thermal capacity and open for the diffusion of water vapor.

Thanks to that, humidity regulates in a natural way, creating a positive micro-climate at home makes him bio home. The house ‘breaths’ with inhabitants. The main glass wall gives a constant perception of changing nature. The line between the inside and the outside is blurring. The view on the river valley is from every part of the house: the main bedroom, the bathroom, the living room with the open kitchen, the office room, and terraces. All the rooms have an exit into the terraces with a build-in round plan fireplace. The interior walls, doors, kitchen, wardrobes, and sliding doors are made of the same spruce wood. The colors are natural, neutral, and unified.

Everything is simple and pure so it does not interfere with the calm atmosphere at home. Although the walls are white, the wood makes the internal space warm and cozy. The glass facade invites nature inside. Everything creates an impression of purity and nature. Facade materials and used colors help to hide the house in the landscape. The facade should also be maintenance-free.

The finishing of black metal panels, painted-free therm wood elements, and terraces make the building invisible on the forest wall. Hidden doors of the exterior storage for bikes, garden equipment, and kayaks, are the slide part of the metal facade. The extended south roof helps regulate the microclimate inside and protects the room from direct sunlight or rain. The floor of the garage and walkway to the house is made of grating metal and is placed above the ground, so the garage floor has natural ventilation and pollution from car wheels or snow. The heart of the house is the heating and ventilation system. House has radio control switches, which the client can adjust according to their own fancy. The building has LED lighting, a smart home system, and an exterior emergency power bank.

We implement quite new solutions, we come back to "old materials” like wood to use them in other, modern way. We always provide maximum for clients benefits in full-controlled prefabrication and price-controlled. We think that it is quite a new way of thinking about the "living” for our times, in harmony with nature” says architect Walenty Durka.