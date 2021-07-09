We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów

House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów

Save this project
House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów

© Jakub Certowicz© Jakub Certowicz© Jakub Certowicz© Jakub Certowicz+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
Pokrzydowo, Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Text description provided by the architects. The house has been designed for two people in Brodnica Landscape Park as a wooden modular house. The land plot is located in the wild Valley of the Drwęca River in Poland. An advantage of this area is the wonderful landscape of the river which opens up to an excellent view from every part of the house. The distance from Brodnica city is around 15 km long (where the client working), so the territory features a harmonious combination of the advantages of the city infrastructure and the wild river valley.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The land plot is perfectly oriented in terms of cardinal points (north-south) to use passive sun sources. The house was pre-built in modules and transported as a ready house to the land plot. The form is compact, rectangular structure, minimalistic, and refers to the archetypal "polish barn”. A simple, open plan with a panoramic glass wall opens the house for the amazing river view and at the same time gives private from the front of the house.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The author's conception of an open "wooden cage” gives a full opened structure for many different functions because don’t disturb by any construction elements space. The interference in the plot of land is minimal because the house is transported in ready modules and mounted above the ground. An innovative foundation system of metal feet can be removed or relocated with the building. House location above the ground secure wood construction because of dangerous periodic flooding the area by the river. Our proposal for this land was a wooden prefab modular eco-house in ultra-high-efficiency standard.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The health of residents, high-end quality, ecology, and favorable microclimate offered by wood became a top priority. We use only ecological, healthy products: certified wood wooden, and natural materials, this is also the case in this project” adds architect Emilia Durka-Zielińska. The house is just 140 m2 but the open plan and glass facade make the house even bigger and more lightsome. There are no boundaries between interior and exterior. The scale of houses is a very important "ecological” aspect because most of them are too big in our times. The whole construction is solid wood for innovative modular construction "frame-cages” and 3-PLY wood panels for interiors. Wall barriers are characterized by high thermal capacity and open for the diffusion of water vapor.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Thanks to that, humidity regulates in a natural way, creating a positive micro-climate at home makes him bio home. The house ‘breaths’ with inhabitants. The main glass wall gives a constant perception of changing nature. The line between the inside and the outside is blurring. The view on the river valley is from every part of the house: the main bedroom, the bathroom, the living room with the open kitchen, the office room, and terraces. All the rooms have an exit into the terraces with a build-in round plan fireplace. The interior walls, doors, kitchen, wardrobes, and sliding doors are made of the same spruce wood. The colors are natural, neutral, and unified.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Everything is simple and pure so it does not interfere with the calm atmosphere at home. Although the walls are white, the wood makes the internal space warm and cozy. The glass facade invites nature inside. Everything creates an impression of purity and nature. Facade materials and used colors help to hide the house in the landscape. The facade should also be maintenance-free.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The finishing of black metal panels, painted-free therm wood elements, and terraces make the building invisible on the forest wall. Hidden doors of the exterior storage for bikes, garden equipment, and kayaks, are the slide part of the metal facade. The extended south roof helps regulate the microclimate inside and protects the room from direct sunlight or rain. The floor of the garage and walkway to the house is made of grating metal and is placed above the ground, so the garage floor has natural ventilation and pollution from car wheels or snow. The heart of the house is the heating and ventilation system. House has radio control switches, which the client can adjust according to their own fancy. The building has LED lighting, a smart home system, and an exterior emergency power bank.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

We implement quite new solutions, we come back to "old materials” like wood to use them in other, modern way. We always provide maximum for clients benefits in full-controlled prefabrication and price-controlled. We think that it is quite a new way of thinking about the "living” for our times, in harmony with nature” says architect Walenty Durka.

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dom Architektów
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityPoland
Cite: "House View on Brodnica Landscape Park / Dom Architektów" 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964199/house-view-on-brodnica-landscape-park-dom-architektow> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream