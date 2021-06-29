We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "There is a Relationship Between Narrative and Architecture": In Conversation with Emilio Marín and Rodrigo Sepúlveda, Cuartors of the Chilean Pavilion

"There is a Relationship Between Narrative and Architecture": In Conversation with Emilio Marín and Rodrigo Sepúlveda, Cuartors of the Chilean Pavilion

Save this article
"There is a Relationship Between Narrative and Architecture": In Conversation with Emilio Marín and Rodrigo Sepúlveda, Cuartors of the Chilean Pavilion

Among the many topics explored at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, the idea of community has been at the forefront, with several national pavilions exploring its many manifestations, evolution, and its relationship with the future of built environments. ArchDaily met with the curators of the Chilean Pavilion Emilio Marín and Rodrigo Sepúlveda at the Biennale and discussed how the project tackled the question of the future of living together and how they bridged the stories from Santiago to Venice. The interview was conducted in Spanish but is provided with English subtitles.

© gerdastudio© gerdastudio© gerdastudio© gerdastudio+ 16

Bringing into focus the question of “How will we live together”, the pavilion connects to the theme through several layers by displaying the emblematic neighborhood of Jose Maria Caro in Santiago, Chile. The curators of the pavilion described the structure as a "shored-up" boat-like volume. The supporting elements on both sides of the main structure hold up the pavilion's main space and serve as conceptual support for the stories and testimonies displayed inside.

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio

The main space of the pavilion allows visitors to walk through and engage with the testimonies told by Jose Maria Caro residents. Over 500 stories of how these people have been living together were collected, showcasing how through all the internal and external conflicts experienced by the residents, they still managed to coexist. The project was approached collectively, combining the multidisciplinary works of architects, artists, and historians. HIstorian Juan Radic collected the stories and transformed them from textual to visual context with the help of 21 artists, directed by artist Pablo Ferrer. 

Related Article

"Blurring Out Boundaries Between Domestic and Institution": In Conversation with Korean Pavilion Curator Hae-Won Shin at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio
© gerdastudio

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 and watch our official playlist on Youtube featuring exclusive interviews with architects and curators of the Biennale.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. ""There is a Relationship Between Narrative and Architecture": In Conversation with Emilio Marín and Rodrigo Sepúlveda, Cuartors of the Chilean Pavilion" 29 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964082/there-is-a-relationship-between-narrative-and-architecture-in-conversation-with-emilio-marin-and-rodrigo-sepulveda-cuartors-of-the-chilean-pavilion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream