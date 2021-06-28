We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Nhaso 27 House / dmarchitects

Nhaso 27 House / dmarchitects

Save this project
Nhaso 27 House / dmarchitects
Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

© Paul Phan© Paul Phan© Paul Phan© Paul Phan+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: dmarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Phan
  • Lead Architect: Pham Duc Minh
  • Architects:dmarchitects
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A 40-year-old family home renovation project in a high-density residential area, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The building was first built in the 1980s and has undergone several renovations and expansions. Up to now, due to the development of the family into a family of three generations - consisting of seven people. The need to create a space that meets the current life of the family.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
First and Second Floor Plan
First and Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

Desire to create a quiet and intimate space, suitable for the local area - hot and humid tropical climate, ensuring comfort and privacy for family rest and activities in a crowded context. Based on a thorough study of the existing structure, the components that can be removed and the components that must be retained during the renovation process. However, there are some structural parts that cannot be secured without dismantling during repair. So the architect decided to come up with a plan that allows for improvised design and custom construction of components that are uncertain to be on site.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

The new structural solution creates a continuous connection between usable spaces, the connection between the inside and the outside, the connection between people and nature, avoiding the fact that people are completely separated from nature by building, but still ensure privacy.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
Third and Roof Floor Plan
Third and Roof Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

The family living space and the kitchen are located in the heart of the house, and at the same time with the largest volume of space can be created with the old-construction. Because that is the space where everyone in the family spends most of the time to use, from the family living space, people can connect with all other spaces, make a close connection between family members.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

The servant spaces are nestled to one side based on the old structure, ensuring the needs of family members. Avoid affecting the main spaces. With the criterion of overcoming the limitations of ventilation and natural lighting of the old structure, the new structure makes the most of natural lighting and ventilation for the whole building, minimizing energy use in the operation process.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

All rooms are arranged with ventilation windows at both ends - ensuring ventilation through the room from front to back of the house. Based on the old structural system, the architect proposes to open 3 atrium positions to ensure the best vertical ventilation, along with creating a buffer space in front of the house, in coordination with trees to prevent heat radiation directly into the building.

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

In addition, the arrangement of the water surface element on the ground floor is to balance the humidity and create a difference pressure for more effective ventilation. The red color of the house developed from the red-terrazzo stairs (ground floor) is kept intact during the repair process, and at the same time, the reuse of the family's old furniture in the design will help recall the memories associated with the “home” in each person.

Save this picture!
© Paul Phan
© Paul Phan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
dmarchitects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationVietnam
Cite: "Nhaso 27 House / dmarchitects" 28 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964072/nhaso-27-house-dmarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream