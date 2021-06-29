We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects

Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects

Save this project
Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects

© Jamie Diaz Berrio© Jamie Diaz Berrio© Jamie Diaz Berrio© Jamie Diaz Berrio+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential Interiors
Melbourne, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

Text description provided by the architects. Exploring the notion of an urban retreat, the Stepping Stone House was designed by Craig Tan Architects, with collaboration on the interiors with Custom Co. On a narrow site, the house focuses on creating a nurturing family home that heightens social interactions, and a deeper engagement with the natural elements. Departing from the traditional front and rear garden arrangement, the key driver of the brief was to consolidate the gardens into a single Northerly orientated space at the front of the property.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

Creating a deceptively large house with a deep and narrow plan, the house highlights the gap between form and an experiential sense of space. Seeking to heighten the users’ awareness of the environment, the house choreographs a narrative through an ensemble of pavilion volumes that are composed across the site like stepping stones. Like lenses to nature, the framed interplay between the pavilions and in-between spaces evokes a beguiling and ambiguous interplay between the light wells and external courtyards, resulting in an experientially expansive sense of space and increased opportunities for interaction.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

Accommodating the entry, garden, library, light wells, and the stair, these lane-like spaces also increase the layers of interactive thresholds. Extended upwards into a second storey, the pavilions engage a long linear volume of sleeping zones over. Articulated as an elegant cantilevered beam, the upper level of the house is unified together with a taut fibre cement panel rainscreen, with frameless glazing and integrated vent panels that unify the separate chambers into an elegant volume. Tracking the diurnal path of the sun during the day, the double height light wells and courtyards become a constantly animated orchestra of light and shade, connecting the occupants with the cycles of nature. A circular aperture motif introduced into the walls of the upper level personal spaces, seeks to introduce a softer, more intimate atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

Redolent of the famous children’s story, ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’, these apertures carve a whimsical path through the house terminating at each façade. These openings offer invitations for interconnections between family members and engagement with the natural elements.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

The journey through the house culminates in the cantilevered master bed zone, reconnecting to the street, and providing a sheltered zone to the garden terrace below. The North facing, master bed is veiled in a bronze powder coated perforated profiled metal sheet façade screen. Reflecting the asymmetrical roof form, the cranked façade screen reinforces an oblique reference to the prevailing neighbourhood character of pitched roofs and fretwork details.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section

Tinted pre-cast concrete tilt panels with a boarded finish to the pavilions, reinforce the indeterminate play between exteriors and interior, and injects a raw materiality deep within the house. Oiled Oak flooring in the pavilions, works in counterpoint to the marbled stone floors of the interstitial light wells to further reinforce the cadence of the pavilions. Owner built by the builder Client, the outcome was extremely economic for the space achieved, and on a more touching note has the Client couple pining after their home whilst on holidays.

Save this picture!
© Jamie Diaz Berrio
© Jamie Diaz Berrio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Craig Tan Architects
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Stepping Stone House / Craig Tan Architects" 29 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963986/stepping-stone-house-craig-tan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream