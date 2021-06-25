Bogen 131 Bicycle Shop / David Fink + Lukas Fink + Tobias Fink

+ 26

City: Innsbruck

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Bogen 131“ is part of Innsbruck's longest building: A railway viaduct which crosses the district of Saggen from the main station to the river Inn. Located at number 131, it lies at the intersection of the historical inner city and a commercial zone – a place where different building types, programs, and user groups come together.

We were asked to convert a former darts club into a bicycle shop with storage and a small workshop on the upper floor. In addition to the maximum utilization of the existing structure and the re-use of existing materials, we tried to use the program in order to create new qualities of public space.

The facade serves on the one hand as a clear display and separation between inside and outside, and on the other hand, it becomes a filter space which invites to stay and rest: the main entrance is marked by a large canopy, a bench, and a shop window which create an intimate space in the city. On the opposite side is a secondary entrance and delivery – visible through a cantilevered overhead crane that intertwines interior and exterior space with a large door on the top floor.

The shape of the windows is adapted to the existing facade openings. The interior is divided only by furniture, which separates the sales area from the serving area and develops a sculptural character from their respective function. The project was realized during the global Covid-19 pandemic. For the whole building process, a team of carpenters was permanently employed. This condition allowed the coordination of the construction site from afar, as well as very specific technical solutions.