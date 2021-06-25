Campo House / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos

+ 27

Design Team: Alexis Arbelo, Emiliano Etchegaray, Lucía Mourglia, Federico Uribe

Clients: Campo Punta Colorada

Collaborators: Fernanda Pasinato Brandalise

City: Punta Colorada

Country: Uruguay

Isolated location. The lot is located in Punta Colorada, department of Maldonado, Uruguay. In an area away from the noise with a wide green environment of maritime farms, very close to the Río de la Plata. Calm shelter. We think and design the space to generate a unique and rewarding experience based on contact with the environment and the enjoyment of details. A place to connect with the simple and with nature.

Campo is made up of spaces on a human scale, modest and functional with interiors made of materials that are enhanced by natural light. Slow life. Campo was born from a process of change, a voluntary turn towards a slower, simpler, more conscious, and more meaningful life. To get away from the vertigo of a fast-paced life, demanding imposed successes, to move closer to more personal, rewarding, aligned, and balanced life. Minimum contact. The field rests on specific points, generating minimal contact with the ground and maintaining the natural topography of the property. This allows to improve thermal conditions and maintain the natural currents of the blade where the shelter is implanted.

Technology. Internally it is composed of a steel frame structure on dice and elevated reinforced concrete beams. The envelope is made up of gray pre-painted sheet metal and the end faces of treated wood. The interior spaces are also covered in hydro laquered natural wood, generating warm spaces.