We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Campo House / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos

Campo House / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos

Save this project
Campo House / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Punta Colorada, Uruguay
  • Architects: arbelo etchegaray arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: USG, 4m, Adobe, Aluminios del Uruguay, Appelsa
  • Lead Architects: Alexis Arbelo, Emiliano Etchegaray
  • Landscape: Modo Paisaje
  • Design Team:Alexis Arbelo, Emiliano Etchegaray, Lucía Mourglia, Federico Uribe
  • Clients:Campo Punta Colorada
  • Collaborators:Fernanda Pasinato Brandalise
  • City:Punta Colorada
  • Country:Uruguay
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Isolated location. The lot is located in Punta Colorada, department of Maldonado, Uruguay. In an area away from the noise with a wide green environment of maritime farms, very close to the Río de la Plata. Calm shelter. We think and design the space to generate a unique and rewarding experience based on contact with the environment and the enjoyment of details. A place to connect with the simple and with nature.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Campo is made up of spaces on a human scale, modest and functional with interiors made of materials that are enhanced by natural light. Slow life. Campo was born from a process of change, a voluntary turn towards a slower, simpler, more conscious, and more meaningful life. To get away from the vertigo of a fast-paced life, demanding imposed successes, to move closer to more personal, rewarding, aligned, and balanced life. Minimum contact. The field rests on specific points, generating minimal contact with the ground and maintaining the natural topography of the property. This allows to improve thermal conditions and maintain the natural currents of the blade where the shelter is implanted.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Technology. Internally it is composed of a steel frame structure on dice and elevated reinforced concrete beams. The envelope is made up of gray pre-painted sheet metal and the end faces of treated wood. The interior spaces are also covered in hydro laquered natural wood, generating warm spaces.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
arbelo etchegaray arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "Campo House / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos" [Casa Campo / arbelo etchegaray arquitectos] 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963910/campo-house-arbelo-etchegaray-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream