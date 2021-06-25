We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. France
  5. SEDAINE Warehouse / Haddock Architecture

SEDAINE Warehouse / Haddock Architecture

Save this project
SEDAINE Warehouse / Haddock Architecture

© Charles Bouchaib© Charles Bouchaib© Charles Bouchaib© Charles Bouchaib+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Warehouse, Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Rennes, France
  • Architects: Haddock Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  191
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Charles Bouchaib
  • Lead Architects: Maxime Douche
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib

Text description provided by the architects. An agricultural shed built in the middle of fields quickly becomes an industrial shed in the middle of a residential area. The history of the building is linked to that the urbanization of the Rennes metropolitan area. When the owner retired, he wanted to enhance his former workplace by transforming it into housings.

Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib
Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib

The volumes and the existing oak structure are preserved: they constitute the traces of its industrial past. They become the backbone of two new houses. The historic structure is enhanced and reused to support the photovoltaic roof of the house. The project plays on the contradiction and the complex relationship between low and high tech.

Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib
Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib

By fitting into the template of the current hangar, the project derogates from the construction rules authorized by the city: the whole is built on the parcel boundary to make the best use of its land and the orientations (mainly south).

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Each house has a large double-height living room that opens onto the garden. A large winter garden becomes an extension of the house and blurs the line between inside and outside. Entirely wooded with frame walls and covered with chestnut cladding, the two houses are built from local and bio-sourced materials.

Save this picture!
© Charles Bouchaib
© Charles Bouchaib

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Haddock Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance
Cite: "SEDAINE Warehouse / Haddock Architecture" 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963903/sedaine-warehouse-haddock-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream