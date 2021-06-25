HARMAY Store / AIM Architecture

+ 24

Design Principals: Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf

Project Architect: Leslie Chen

Interior Team: Baoer Wang , Kai Hu, Jo Jiao, Leslie Chen，Shawn Zhang，Simon Huang，Siyun Shen

Ffe Team: Baoer Wang

The Client: HARMAY

City: Beijing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

The context with the location of being underground and situation of trying to discover the new language of what is the future of Harmay. It is really inspired by this chaos-end of the world and new life forms, which is the concept for the Xidan store.

The design language is translated into a dark, steel, industrial world. Where chaos and unclarity reigns, the floor is also uneven to really also have an emotional experience for the customers going through the store. The chaos is also inspired by a world that will have to deal (and ultimately didn’t) with a lot of trash… so the big long table was inspired by a trash sorting plant…

Ventilation units and machine parts make up space and become the display areas for the products. The “order” parts are the new things (new forms of life) that have popped up between the chaos, to make life possible.

Makes the chaos livable again, for humans. The white big lantern-like space was inspired to be a breathing cell, the lighting in the space is programmed to breathe. It evokes breathing and creates new air, fresh air.

The spaceship tunnel is a part of a spaceship that was leftover from people seeking new places to live. It leads the customers out towards the exit and cashier. The grid room in order that one needs to maintain somehow to be able to live in a chaotic world. Together they create this new world, a new store for people to experience.