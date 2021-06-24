We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Daisen Work Hut / Niimori Jamison Architects

Daisen Work Hut / Niimori Jamison Architects

Save this project
Daisen Work Hut / Niimori Jamison Architects

© Yosuke Ohtake© Yosuke Ohtake© Yosuke Ohtake© Yosuke Ohtake+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices
Tottori, Japan
  • City:Tottori
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the administration building for a small construction firm from Tottori, a nearby small city. In the midst of the recent pandemic, the firm opted to relocate its office to a nearby rural area. The new location is abundant in flora and fauna, with small-scale agricultural buildings and a vista dominated by the nearby extinct volcano Mt Daisen. The firm hoped that this setting would provide an escape from the dreariness of city lockdown for themselves and their team.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake
Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

In the manner of a terminus or infrastructural building, the Work Hut stands alone in its context; a car park in a village amongst rice paddies.  Like the nearby barns, the Work Hut is activated at the start of the day, with the arrival of workers, and sits unused after hours.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

As with agricultural buildings, the Work Hut needed to be hard-wearing and is of steel, concrete, and aluminium construction.  A 45° angled pitched roof sheds the heavy winter snowfalls.  A cypress roof structure is visible under the eaves.  From a distance, the Work Hut looks like a new barn building. 

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Perhaps inspired by the claustrophobia of the pandemic, this way of working - from city to country - goes against the exodus of people from rural Japan to big cities in search of work. Nicknamed ‘Work Hut’ by its inhabitants, this simple building’s position at the base of an enormous volcano, accommodating people from a different place, seems to emphasise architecture’s beginnings in the shelter.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tottori, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Niimori Jamison Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
Cite: "Daisen Work Hut / Niimori Jamison Architects" 24 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963869/daisen-work-hut-niimori-jamison-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream