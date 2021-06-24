We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Winners of the 2021 European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention Announced

Winners of the 2021 European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention Announced

Winners of the 2021 European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention Announced

The European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention, a biennial award organized by the COAC (Association of Architects of Catalonia) and the AADIPA (Association of Architects for the Defence and Intervention in Architectural Heritage), has announced the winners of its fifth edition.

Among a total of 294 entries—the highest number ever in the history of the award—the winner projects are defined by "diverse interpretations in intervention approaches, sensitivity, thoroughness, and respect," according to the jury.

The respectful renovation of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, a large-scale, complex building; the reconversion in Onda, Castellón, of an archaeological site listed as an asset of cultural interest into a living, modern public space; the unique and sensitive approach to the urban landscape of the La Nova Esquerra de l’Eixample neighborhood in Barcelona; or the showcasing of a Japanese methodology that suggests how heritage should be transmitted, are among the awarded projects.

The winners of the 2021 European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention are:

Category A: Intervention in built heritage

The jury, in a first-round of evaluations, seeking to give visibility to a larger number of works, announced the shortlist of 16 works on 20 May 2021, from which —following its final deliberation— it has selected five finalists, which are:

From among the five finalists, the jury has decided to give the award to:

Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) / KAAN Architecten
Antwerp, Belgium

Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) / KAAN Architecten. Image © Mediamixer
Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) / KAAN Architecten. Image © Sebastian van Damme
Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) / KAAN Architecten. Image © Sebastian van Damme
Category B: Exterior Spaces

The jury comprised of Delphine Péters, Ogla Felip, and Isabel Aguirre announced the shortlist of 49, from which —following its final deliberation— it has selected five finalists, which are:

The jury has decided that the winning entry is:

Plaza de la Sinagoga (Synagogue Square) / El fabricante de espheras + Grupo Aranea + Cel-Ras Arquitectura
Onda, Castellón, Spain

Plaza de la Sinagoga (Synagogue Square) / El fabricante de espheras + Grupo Aranea + Cel-Ras Arquitectura. Image © Milena Villalba 2020
Plaza de la Sinagoga (Synagogue Square) / El fabricante de espheras + Grupo Aranea + Cel-Ras Arquitectura. Image © Milena Villalba 2020
Category C: Urban Planning

The four finalist projects are:

  • Urban planning favors heritage / Vic City Council (Vic, Barcelona, Spain)
  • Study of the urban landscape of the La Nova Esquerra de l’Eixample neighborhood / Sara Bartumeus + Anna Renau + Rosa Escala (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Special Plan for the walled village Mas de Bondia / TerritorisXL (Montornès de Segarra, Lleida, Spain)
  • Preliminary study for the restoration of the Canal de la Infanta and Rec Vell (Old Irrigation Canal) / Eva Jiménez Gómez + Xavier Llobet i Ribeiro + Ferran Sagarra iTrias (Barcelona, Spain)

In category C, the jury has decided that the award goes to:

Study of the urban landscape of the La Nova Esquerra de l’Eixample neighborhood / Sara Bartumeus + Anna Renau + Rosa Escala
Barcelona, Spain

Category D: Dissemination

The five finalists are:

  • Two Houses / Verena von Beckerath (Weimar, Germany)
  • DOCOMOMO Iberian Records: documentation and dissemination of the Modern Movement / Iberian DOCOMOMO Foundation (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Good practices in volunteering for European Cultural Heritage. European Heritage Volunteers
  • Industrial Heritage of Tbilisi / MUA (Georgia)
  • Re-Edificatoria / Adrià Goula (Barcelona, Spain)

The winning entry is:

Two Houses / Verena von Beckerath
Weimar, Germany

Two Houses / Verena von Beckerath. Image Courtesy of European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention
Two Houses / Verena von Beckerath. Image Courtesy of European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention
Two Houses / Verena von Beckerath. Image Courtesy of European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention
Special Mention for Restoration

The Special Mention for Restoration is an award which, from all the submitted entries, goes to the intervention which, from a technical and methodological perspective, has stood out most for its quality, precision, and respect. Having carefully analyzed all the entries in all the categories, in this edition it has been decided to give this award to two projects whose programs share the characteristic of offering an accessible, restored space that respects the identity of the work. 

Casa Batlló / Xavier Villanueva + Ignasi Villanueva + Mireia Bosch, and Ana Atance. Image © Casa Batlló
  • Casa Batlló / Xavier Villanueva + Ignasi Villanueva + Mireia Bosch, and Ana Atance, offers a technically high-quality and respectful restoration that enables the resurgence of an initial project that had partially disappeared, successfully reclaiming an altered work
  • Tower of the Church of Santa María Magdalena / Pedro Rodríguez Cantalapiedra. This intervention, which is also of an extremely high technical standard, enables an interior part of the building to be revealed by means of an ascent to the tower that offers a new use: the enjoyment of the unparalleled panoramic view of the setting. In short, this work exemplifies how the techniques, rigor, and methodology involved in a restoration project can be more easily appreciated if the program enables the general public to imbue the place with life

Tower of the Church of Santa María Magdalena / Pedro Rodríguez Cantalapiedra. Image courtesy of European Award for Architectural Heritage Intervention
