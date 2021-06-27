House SY / Moca Architects

+ 19

Architects: Kanako Momma, Shinya Furukawa

Structure Engineers: Takashi Manda Structural Design

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a wooden house built on the site of a block with a narrow frontage and a long depth. Two walls were made in the longitudinal direction, and "Yosegi Wall" with a height from the first floor to the roof level were randomly placed in the short side direction.

"Yosegi Wall "is a shear wall made by connecting 9cm square timbers of cedar. This wall was made by a highly skilled carpenter in his own factory, not by Cross Laminated Timber.

This is not only a shear wall and a pillar, but also a partition wall, and it is an ambivalent existence with a strong presence as a structure and a moment when it feels light like a tsuitate.

The house looks like the outside due to terrace planting, concrete, galvanized stairs, non-private space continuity and ceiling height, and sun light from the skylight. It creates a strolling and diverse sequence and a sense of depth.

We aimed to abstract and renew the tradition of living as a tenement house in the town.