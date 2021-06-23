We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
DDC Church / Oh Jongsang

DDC Church / Oh Jongsang

© Oh Jongsang© Oh Jongsang© Oh Jongsang© Oh Jongsang+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches
Boryeong-si, South Korea
  • Architects: {:text=>"Oh Jongsang", :url=>""}
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  807
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oh Jongsang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DAELIM BATH, HANGLAS
© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

Text description provided by the architects. Site plan. Late autumn. Rural village outside the city. I visited the site where shabby farm houses and vinyl houses were scattered here and there. It was a place where the water flowing from the mountain made dizzy mud and was full of weeds. It was a distracting landscape far from the romantic rural scene.

© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

It seemed necessary to work on creating a comfortable and organized (?) natural environment by renovating the land and giving order. First, we divided the land. Building is arranged on one side of the site to separate the building from the parking space. And then, I created cozy gardens and forests surrounded by buildings. Rather than adapting to the surroundings, I tried to create a new place through architecture.

© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

Center courtyard and corridor. In the DDC, the center courtyard is the center of space, the center of movement, and the center of sensation. Every space in the building has a window open towards the center courtyard. Worship rooms, cafes, and education rooms also become spaces with garden.

© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

The courtyard, which looks through the gate, attracts the movement. Visitors can feel dramatic changes in space in the suddenly opened lawn yard. Nature in the courtyard makes our senses sensitive. I can feel the things that I looked at casually, the things that I thought were nothing, better. Grass, wind, clouds, raindrops... In the stillness of space, our senses come alive. The corridors wrapped around center courtyard. Walking slowly, Sitting in the shade, watching, Drink tea and have a chat. The corridors is a device that enjoys the center courtyard Proportion and Material.

Elevation - Front
Elevation - Front
© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

While planning the building, I pay particular attention to the feeling of proportion. Even with the same function and area, some proportions are frustrating and some proportions are refreshing. Personally, I like the contrast between long horizontal comfort and strong vertical slenderness. Heavy exposed concrete and frugal black bricks are chosen for achromatic calmness. It was applied to the outer and inner walls to give visual unity. The interior is decorated with light penetrating through the ceiling on the side and through high window of the front side. A space of silence alone with the Creator. I hoped it would be a place of silence to help pray and meditate.

© Oh Jongsang
© Oh Jongsang

Project gallery

Project location

Address:6-22 Dongdae-dong, Boryeong-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Cite: "DDC Church / Oh Jongsang" 23 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963826/ddc-church-oh-jongsang> ISSN 0719-8884

