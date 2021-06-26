We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Window House / FARATARH Architectural Studio

Window House / FARATARH Architectural Studio

Save this project
Window House / FARATARH Architectural Studio

© Nimkat Studio© Nimkat Studio© Nimkat Studio© Nimkat Studio+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects: FARATARH Architectural Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  665
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nimkat Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AERMEC, 4m, Atashkooh Isfahan stone, Bosch, Glob- Alum, SLP, Superpipe, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Afshin Khosravian
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This house is defined as a four-storey building located on a piece of land with an area of 250 Square Meters. Aims of this project were focused on finding another answer for the view, perspective, overlook and privacy.

Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio
Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio

Inspired by the extrovert Iranian architecture found in the old villages around Mashhad including Kang and Azghad as well as the more developed ones in the North of Iran, the whole project was built as a loggia and a window and there is a smaller terrace inside the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio

Lattice design of this window is made according to the Iranian models while enjoying a more modern geometry which opens a wide window to its surroundings and keeps the privacy properly. In a layer outside the private area, the terraces revive the forgotten social interaction once existed between the landlord and the neighbors.         

Save this picture!
© Nimkat Studio
© Nimkat Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FARATARH Architectural Studio
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Window House / FARATARH Architectural Studio" 26 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963812/window-house-faratarh-architectural-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream