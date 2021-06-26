Window House / FARATARH Architectural Studio

+ 19

Houses • Mashhad, Iran Architects: FARATARH Architectural Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 665 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Nimkat Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk AERMEC 4m , Atashkooh Isfahan stone , Bosch , Glob- Alum , SLP , Superpipe , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Afshin Khosravian

Text description provided by the architects. This house is defined as a four-storey building located on a piece of land with an area of 250 Square Meters. Aims of this project were focused on finding another answer for the view, perspective, overlook and privacy.

Inspired by the extrovert Iranian architecture found in the old villages around Mashhad including Kang and Azghad as well as the more developed ones in the North of Iran, the whole project was built as a loggia and a window and there is a smaller terrace inside the second floor.

Lattice design of this window is made according to the Iranian models while enjoying a more modern geometry which opens a wide window to its surroundings and keeps the privacy properly. In a layer outside the private area, the terraces revive the forgotten social interaction once existed between the landlord and the neighbors.