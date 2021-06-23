Oil Setoda / Horiuchi Inatomi Architects

-
Architects: Horiuchi Inatomi Architects
- Area: 318 m²
- Year: 2021
- Area Tourist Information Center And Shop:130 m2
- Area Dining And Hotel:188 m2
- Architects:Horiuchi Inatomi Architects
- City:Onomichi
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. As part of a regional revitalization project in Setoda-cho Onomichi City Hiroshima, an island along the Shimanami Kaido. A complex of two buildings that is the gateway to the Shiomachi shopping street and is located near Setoda Port.
The tourist information center is a 140-year-old dozo storehouse renovation, and while keeping the façade which was once a symbol of the island's prosperity, it has been made a sustainable building by providing an inside and seismic retrofitting.
The dining room is a stepped space from the sea side to the terrace, where people can easily enter and become a place like a living room in the town. From the outside, we aim to make the scenery created by people as a new landmark. The hotel on the 2nd floor has large windows, and people can enjoy the Setoda Suido in front.