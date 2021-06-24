China Flower Expo Renaissance Pavilion / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

+ 29

Design Team: Ni Li, Di Chen, Zhenqiang Gong

Structural Design Team: Guiran Liu, Menglu Li

Water Supply And Drainage Design Team: Tongbin Wu, Jing Cao, Haishan Zhou

Hvac Design Team: Jiangbo He, Mengcao Ma

Electrical Design Team: Hailiang Wang, Qi Yang, Liang Wei, Zhengqing Yu

Intelligent Design: Feng Wen, Hongbin Wang

Curtain Wall Design&Floodlighting Design: Haiming Li, Ruifeng Ma, Taixi Zhu, Huajing Lv

Bim & Green Analysis: Wanping Wang, Wen Liu, Wenpeng Liu, Yan Yan

The Client: Guangming Eco Island Investment Development Co., Ltd.

Green Building Technique Support: Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Co. Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. As the permanent main venue of the Flower Expo, the Renaissance Pavilion is located on the main axis of the core area of the Flower Expo Park. It is the core of the entire Flower Expo Park. The total construction area of the Renaissance Pavilion is about 37,240 square meters. The building consists of four independent buildings. The exhibition hall is composed of the main display functions of indoor flowers in 35 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions, and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan during the 40-day exhibition. The square in front of the building will be used as the venue for the opening ceremony of the Flower Expo, and an important meeting place for Flower Expo activities. The Renaissance Pavilion, as the background of the square, carries the important image endorsement of the Flower Expo.

1. New Chinese style. The design incorporates Chinese traditional cultural elements in the new era, highlighting the spirit of the Chinese nation. With the building's continuous folding slope roof, richly colored eaves space, and red slender columns, the whole building does not use classical symbols to interpret at all but uses color and space creation to set off the spirit of the Chinese nation. Following the "freehand brushwork" of the essence of Chinese art, it creates a new Chinese charm and brings national cultural identity to the new era.

2.Paper. The ups and downs of the roof are undulating and patchy. What's more interesting is that the designers used the technique of composition to copy the concept of traditional Chinese origami to the roof of the Renaissance Pavilion. Take a rectangular piece of soft cardboard and fold the roof of the Renaissance Pavilion through virtual and solid fold lines. The roof is light and stretched, and the metal material on the surface can reflect the sunlight and the surrounding environment, adding to the lightness of the building, as if a piece of paper is floating on a sea of ​​flowers.

The suspended ceiling under the eaves gallery imitates the effect of traditional Chinese origami art, through the clever splicing of multiple triangles to form a twisting and rhythmic top change, creating a wonderful eaves gallery space. The super-thin red pillars under the suspended ceiling are cleverly connected to the roof, making the roof feel more like being pulled rather than supported, and the overall intention is lighter and thinner.

3.Innovative sustainable ideas. To balance the 41-day exhibition's instantaneous use and the decades after the conference, the architectural design has innovated a comprehensive design method that takes into account both the exhibition and the permanent functions after the conference. Halfway through the construction of the venue, the exhibition will be held through the adjustment of the terminal equipment layout. After the meeting, the final building function (green plant super factory and research and development base) will continue to be completed, and the sustainable design concept will be applied to the extreme.

The Renaissance Pavilion fully considers the ecology and comfort of the building. The unimpeded large eaves corridor and the north-south passage between the three exhibition halls have become part of the public service of the exhibition. The open transitional space improves the wind environment of the building. The daylighting skylight in the middle of the exhibition hall supplements natural light for the large and deep indoor exhibition hall, which is in line with the design concept of green buildings.

Especially the skylight from the north-south passage reaches the ground evenly through the bamboo grille, creating a soft space like a walk in the forest. The Renaissance Pavilion uses the modern interpretation of traditional Chinese elements, adopts the freehand design techniques of Chinese culture, and strives for the harmonious coexistence of the building and the environment, and creates the venue building of the 10th China Flower Expo with the characteristics of "new Chinese style".