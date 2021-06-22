Mon Parnasse Flower Shop / Canobardin

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

+ 22

Project Year: Woz’ere, Canobardin

Collaborators: María Barreu Arnal e Itsaso Fernández

Client: Mon Parnasse S.L.

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A new franchise of florists: Mon Parnasse. A new concept of florists in which flowers are available to everyone and make us no longer have an excuse not to buy them.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The opportunity: A comprehensive brand project. Together with Woz’ere, it was necessary to develop an image capable of exhaling airs of Parisian flower markets and inviting people to take an unforgettable walk inside.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The answer. An outdoor flower market: a vertical flower garden in which the customer passes and easily picks the flowers. A sample book in which the furniture disappears to give all the prominence to the flowers and plants. The finish of the façade, a painted pine plywood frame composing a façade in the Parisian style. To protect and shelter that walk, a long vertical awning.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Secret gardens inside: inspired by the French garden and its compositional bases: optical effects, perspectives, geometric nature, and creation of scenographies.

A large horizontal dividing line is created that marks the sky with a large composition of ceiling vinyl on the ceiling and translucent fabric on the walls.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The garden, with a geometric plant, is made up of a composition of modules made of phenolic compact and which, with holes, become the garden hedges. In them a kind of shelves, bars, and pot holders are hung and supported to provide a versatile and flexible way of pots, vases, plants ... All this thought so that this garden can be transformed, as it happens in nature, how dynamic It varies according to the season, the season ... it grows, evolves, and is always on the move.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The lighting is all indirect through warm led gutters and backlit furniture. Thus, a feeling of ambient light is obtained as if it were outside.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

At the end of this garden, the great effect, a large floor-to-ceiling mirror that doubles the space. The optical effect that makes when entering, nobody understands anything and everyone has to stop.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The result: It is a walk between hedges that invites you to continue walking and discover its corners like someone walking behind the scenes. A secret garden in the heart of the city