Halewijnkouter House / RAAMWERK

Halewijnkouter House / RAAMWERK

© Stijn Bollaert

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Drongen, Belgium
  • Architects: RAAMWERK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accoya
  • Lead Architects: Freek Dendooven
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. A ruinous workshop forms the framework for a single-family house. The existing construction consists of a double-high volume and an adjoining shed. Both structures are fully preserved and the new volume becomes part of the generous ensemble on the site.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Isometric
Isometric
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The roof of the shed is opened up, the spacious volume serves as an intimate walled garden. The adjacent volume is stripped of all inner walls and floors and a new wooden house is built on top of the existing slab. 

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

By disconnecting the new volume from the old structure, the existing walls work as a screen between the home and the imposing outdoor spaces. The new house consists of two floors that each has two rooms with a central serving core.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

A minimal floorplan that can be expanded by the covered outside spaces of the shed. An intense dialogue is created between this rational plan and the existing joinery.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
