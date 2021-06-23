We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Minho / Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos

House in Minho / Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos

Save this project
House in Minho / Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 40

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Lavradas, Portugal
  • Engineering:César Barros
  • Collaborators:Rita Basto
  • City:Lavradas
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The greatest challenge of the project development, was the guiding intent to respect and recover the ancient memory of the site, reconciling it with the intervention we were to carry out.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On the site existed a 16th-century construction that had been adulterated by successive additions, made throughout the 20th century, without any architectural or historical significance. In consequence, the first gesture was to identify and recover the original traces of this construction. Secondly, conditioned by the intent to respect the primitive construction, the insertion of the necessary functional program would have to be made in newly constructed volumes, releasing the historical heritage of the site.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Therefore, the final composition resulted in the articulation of three distinct volumes:

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The original construction, maintaining its image and materiality through the recovery of the stone walls and their decorative elements. The singularity of this construction and its implantation on the site was used to emphasize the main entrance;

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A prominent contemporary volume, where a new set of bedrooms was developed on the upper floor, sought to establish a strong relationship with the primitive construction by respecting its dimensions, not exceeding it volumetrically, as well as through its relative placement, aligned, near, but not overlapping the latter, and lastly, by recovering the language of the traditional threshing houses in the area, with a similar façade composition, where once there was a cereal drying threshing floor;

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The third volume seeks to establish the volumetric connection to the south, in a contained way, allowing the comprehension of this architectural set, integrating the new and the old.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Functionally, we sought to design a fluid space, that would be easy to perceive, but unique and adapted to its habitational purpose. With this intent in mind, the differentiation between spaces was marked through the different floor and ceiling heights, as well as through the introduction of patios and moments of zenithal light.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The intent to obtain a fluid space dictated the structural solution that is embedded in the architecture, which consists of three large beams that run the entire length of the south volume. This solution allows the non-existence of pillars in all spaces, materializing the desired experience.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionPortugal
Cite: "House in Minho / Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos" [Casa no Minho / Germano de Castro Pinheiro Arquitectos] 23 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963737/house-in-minho-germano-de-castro-pinheiro-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream