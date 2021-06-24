We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Rammed Earth House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura + Stepan Norair Chahinian

© Luis Claudio Marques Dias© Luis Claudio Marques Dias© Luis Claudio Marques Dias© Luis Claudio Marques Dias+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cunha, Brazil
  • Architects In Charge:Luis Claudio Marques Dias, Stepan Norair Chahinian e Vivian Hori Hawthorn
  • Project Team:Luis Claudio Marques Dias, Stepan Norair Chahinian, Vivian Hori Hawthorn, Arthur Lamberti Falleiros, Jesus Gonçalves, Luiza Amato Iazzetti
  • Wood Structure Design & Construction:Orbital – Eng. Mauricio de Almeida
  • Concrete Structure Project:Eng. Enio Divino dos Santos
  • Local Workers:Tucano e equipe
  • Carpentry Expert:Edinho e família
  • City:Cunha
  • Country:Brazil
© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the north face of the mountain and opens to the views of the Bocaina mountain range in the municipality of Cunha-SP. In this way, the implantation in an intermediate level and following the level curves allowed the accommodation in the land with little earth movement. One of the clients' demands was that the house is on the ground, leaving the room and stepping on the ground was a condition for the project.

© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
The project works as a pavilion articulated in two volumes: social and intimate. In between, there is the social entrance that opens up to the perspective of the valley. The angle of rotation of the two volumes is determined by the view. Thus, the roof was separated into two sections of the same slope and dimension. The flat slabs of exposed concrete, with lower ceilings, connect the blocks, as well as at the ends of the pavilion, shelter the couple's bathroom on one side and the service area and toilet on the other. Between the two volumes, the flat slab marks the social entrance.

© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
The mud walls, while supporting the load of the roofs, protect the house from the south face. Small openings were placed on these walls, forming frames for those who are seated.

Section - Perspective
Section - Perspective

In both winter and summer, nights are generally cold and days are hot. The rainfall index is high in the rainy season and very low in the dry season. The mud walls act as “dampeners” for this harsh climate, reducing the ranges of humidity and temperature. In this way, the house contributes to the health of its residents, in addition to reducing energy costs.

© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
Materials left in their natural state were chosen to dialogue with the rammed earth: the floors are made of hardwood and burnt cement, and white marble was used for the bathrooms. The paint on the few masonry walls is whitewashed. The floor of the outdoor area is stone São Tomé Rosa.

© Luis Claudio Marques Dias
Project gallery

About this office
Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
Office
Stepan Norair Chahinian
Office

