We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Terracotta House / Austin Maynard Architects

Terracotta House / Austin Maynard Architects

Save this project
Terracotta House / Austin Maynard Architects

© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell+ 48

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Fitzroy, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Living in bustling, vibrant, bohemian Fitzroy, our client asked us to help her with a tree-change, without changing postcode. Her priority was to have a big veggie garden and a farm house, while remaining in the city. With our help, she found an inner suburban cottage with a huge backyard in a community-spirited enclave. We built a new home for her at the rear of the block and renovated the original house at the front for her son’s family to live in. Between the two cottages there is a large productive garden and a communal pavilion. With the subtle mix of shared and private spaces, this is a multi-generational home like no other.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Terracotta House is, essentially, a communal-living family ‘compound' - akin to a village square, with the owner and her son’s family living individually in homes on a shared block. As an architecture practice we always aim to maximize space, relate internal spaces to the garden, embrace the street and make the most of laneways. The site that Belinda purchased offered potential to achieve all of these ideas and more.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The original house, facing the street, has a northern orientation and with a thoughtful internal renovation and some maintenance, the home’s character was retained and enhanced. A timber clad Victorian workers cottage, the home was internally re-arranged, moving the living zones (kitchen/dining/living) from the rear of the house to the front - looking out onto the street and front garden and facing the sun. Walls were removed and a new kitchen and bathroom installed, creating a simplified circulation.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Though the front garden and verandah didn’t change in form too greatly, it changed in function - rather that purely ornamental it’s now a productive, working and recreational space that connects to the life on this friendly, community-rich street. The two bedrooms and the bathroom are now located in the rear of the home, a quieter and more private location.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Along the central western boundary is the shared pavilion. A demilitarised zone with laundry and toilet which functions as a library, guest room, writer’s studio, music room and general social/entertaining space.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

At the back of the block with independent access to the rear laneway, is Terracotta House itself. Not your average granny flat, it is architectural, highly detailed and beautiful, built largely from terracotta tiles - a nod to the owner’s love of gardening. Built boundary to boundary to maximum northern light, it comprises of living room, kitchen/ dining, bathroom and study/guest room on the ground floor and main bedroom and en-suite upstairs.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Terracotta House embraces multigenerational living, but with a twist. Where typically a young family seek to accommodate and care for their retired parents, here it is the parent, Belinda, who is helping her son and his wife; allowing them the opportunity to live in a house in a vibrant inner-city Melbourne suburb, close to their work, they would otherwise be unable to afford.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Austin Maynard Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Terracotta House / Austin Maynard Architects" 22 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963698/terracotta-house-austin-maynard-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream