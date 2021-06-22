We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Apartment 02 / Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura

Apartment 02 / Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura

Save this project
Apartment 02 / Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura

© Haruo Mikami© Haruo Mikami© Haruo Mikami© Haruo Mikami+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Asa Norte, Brazil
  • Architects: Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DuPont, Electrolux, Legrand, Acer, Brastemp, CasaZ, Conceito Alphaville, Deca, Decortiles, Docol, Duratex, Eliane, Elétrica Capital, Essenza Design, LG, Lorenzetti, Madipê Pisos de Madeira, Mister Led, Samsung, San German, +5
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the most iconic trio of residential buildings in Brasília, Apartament 02 has been completely renovated to meet the needs of the owners. The main points of the project were the open plan, restoration of the exposed concrete, and the functionality of spaces and elements.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Planta Baixa
Planta Baixa
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The building is part of an architectural complex on 107 North block, imagined by Architect Mayumi Watanabe. Constructed in 1968, its outdoor area is very popular as a photographic location in the city, ranging from clothing line launches to wedding photos. The attraction is easily explained by its unique design and brutalist style, which contrasts with most residential buildings in Brasilia's “wings”.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

To incorporate the building's identity into the apartment, in a natural way, the wall coverings were removed and the internal exposed concrete was restored. The almost absence of beams and columns inside the apartment was crucial in creating the desired open plan, joining the dining room, kitchen, office, living room, and laundry area in one big room. The kitchen island was designed to entertain guests, creating an informal atmosphere. Open shelves were used to separate the social and service area, thus making good use of the natural lighting and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

In addition to concrete, another widely explored material was wood. The floor was assembled in a chevron style with brazilian wood planks, running uninterruptedly throughout the apartment, except for the bathrooms and laundry area. Functionality was key in defining the layout, coverings, equipment and furniture. Such items were chosen based on ease of use, cleaning and ergonomics. In the end, the visual permeability and design simplicity brought a pleasant feeling of lightness, spaciousness and well-being to the occupants.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asa Norte Superquadra Norte 107 - Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70743-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBrazil
Cite: "Apartment 02 / Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura" [Apartamento 02 / Hugo Oliveira Arquitetura] 22 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963692/apartment-02-hugo-oliveira-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream