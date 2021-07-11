We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  House in Godella / miniArquitectura + Martin&Accino Arquitectos

House in Godella / miniArquitectura + Martin&Accino Arquitectos

House in Godella / miniArquitectura + Martin&Accino Arquitectos

© Milena Villalba

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Godella, Spain
  City:Godella
  Country:Spain
© Milena Villalba
Text description provided by the architects. We carried out this project with a great deal of finesse. Our goal was to respect and emphasize the nature of this traditional Valencian house. It was imperative to us to find a way to regain the longitudinal axis of the building and allow natural light to enter and flood the residence.

© Milena Villalba
Section - Longitudinal
© Milena Villalba
We connected the different spaces deliberately – both double-height and on the same floor – to create direct and indirect views of the beautiful outside. The interplay of double heights and openings achieves natural cross-ventilation giving the house great comfort with minimal energy demand.

© Milena Villalba
Plan - Ground floor
© Milena Villalba
The key to this project was to recover and restore the preexisting high-quality materials, integrate them into our design and introduce new natural elements creating a harmonious relationship. Playing with the classic line in the carpentry finishes to give a warm character to the whole.

© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

About this office
miniArquitectura
Office
Martin&Accino Arquitectos
Office

