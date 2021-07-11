House in Godella / miniArquitectura + Martin&Accino Arquitectos

+ 17

City: Godella

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We carried out this project with a great deal of finesse. Our goal was to respect and emphasize the nature of this traditional Valencian house. It was imperative to us to find a way to regain the longitudinal axis of the building and allow natural light to enter and flood the residence.

We connected the different spaces deliberately – both double-height and on the same floor – to create direct and indirect views of the beautiful outside. The interplay of double heights and openings achieves natural cross-ventilation giving the house great comfort with minimal energy demand.

The key to this project was to recover and restore the preexisting high-quality materials, integrate them into our design and introduce new natural elements creating a harmonious relationship. Playing with the classic line in the carpentry finishes to give a warm character to the whole.