World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. Parking in the Huertas de Caldes / Ravetllat-Ribas

Parking in the Huertas de Caldes / Ravetllat-Ribas

Parking in the Huertas de Caldes / Ravetllat-Ribas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space, Parking
Spain
  Architects: Ravetllat-Ribas
  Area:  7011
  Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MEYPAR, Nuno Almeida
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal highlights the topography characteristic of the place. The morphology of the Orchards responds to the erosion created by the river course of Caldes’ river. The torrent is located some twenty meters below city level resulting in a series of platforms and stripes of farming belts used as particular orchards that make the contact with the town. 

View
View
The new parking wills to insert itself in this logic of platforms and become another terrace. That’s why a green roof is proposed, continuing in a more urban and educative way, with similar plantations to the ones already there. It was the aim to establish a better connection path between the new garden and the Church square, establishing an itinerary that runs parallel to the orchards’ limit.

Section
Section
Project location

Address:Caldas de Montbui, 08140, Barcelona, Spain

Ravetllat-Ribas
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInfrastructureTransportationParkingSpain
Cite: "Parking in the Huertas de Caldes / Ravetllat-Ribas" 15 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

