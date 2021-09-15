Parking in the Huertas de Caldes / Ravetllat-Ribas

+ 28

Public Space, Parking • Spain Architects: Ravetllat-Ribas

Area: 7011 m²

Year: 2019

Manufacturers: MEYPAR, Nuno Almeida

Clients: Ayuntamiento de Caldes de Montbui

Landscape: Nuno Almeida

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal highlights the topography characteristic of the place. The morphology of the Orchards responds to the erosion created by the river course of Caldes’ river. The torrent is located some twenty meters below city level resulting in a series of platforms and stripes of farming belts used as particular orchards that make the contact with the town.

The new parking wills to insert itself in this logic of platforms and become another terrace. That’s why a green roof is proposed, continuing in a more urban and educative way, with similar plantations to the ones already there. It was the aim to establish a better connection path between the new garden and the Church square, establishing an itinerary that runs parallel to the orchards’ limit.