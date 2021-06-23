JCD.Office Space / JCD.interior design

+ 30

Offices • Wuxi, China Architects: JCD.interior design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: ingallery



Construction: MOBAI

City: Wuxi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Our social attributes are more or less closely related to the city. The appropriate way of getting along has always been a topic of constant exploration. From ancient times to the present, the trend of "retirement" prevails. The so-called "little hidden in the mountains and forests, largely hidden in the city", the venue, Time, people, and a certain inner spirit ingeniously fit, express emotions, experience and practice freely. An ideal life state can be expressed, and naturally, it can also be aspirational.

Mountain / people / yearning. As Herbert A. Simon said: The so-called design is to be able to find a way to improve the status quo. While choosing a new workplace, we try to improve the subtle connection with the city through design, looking for an appropriate "retirement" and an appropriate "show of weakness". In this way, Qishan, not far from the city center, has become an excellent destination for our office.

The beautiful scenery of Qishan has always been a delight. Mountains, forests, streams, grasslands, horses... the poetic scene spreads out. During the drizzle and spring breeze, the cherry blossoms at the door open for the first time to welcome the arrival of a design studio.

In the depths of the mountain, we hope to introduce the image of the horse. First, the interpretation work can become poetic, and it can also be integrated with life's "chopping wood and feeding the horse" to return to the basics; and then the horse's majestic posture becomes elegant and noble character deliberately becomes Our pursuit of design aspirations, it leaps into the field, it empties out of the world and has a certain symbolic meaning.

Ideal working state: not restricted by time and space. Considering the continuity and convenience of the vertical space, we made great efforts to reposition the stairs to make the movement line reasonable and shorten the physical distance to each space. The geometric oblique lines of the handrails cut out the unique spiritual connotation of space, cut the complex and simplify, and useless to win more, but without words, it seems like a thousand words. A round window casts light and shadow on the plain wall, day or night, the sun and the moon rotate, and the starry sky shines.

Due to the changes in the use of functions, a residential building quietly undergoes a subtle transformation. The original two-story small building was split, reorganized, and constructed by us, presenting a look close to ideal. The first floor is mainly for reception and display, and spaces with different attributes are connected in series and flowing with each other. Regardless of the inside and outside, the door is not closed, but it is open at any time, welcome to hang out, stay, and take a nap; the second floor is for office, step up, sit next to the side window, next to the terrace, listen to the wind and rain, cover the ears and hear the thunder, sniff The greenery and purple fragrance of the trees in the mountains and forests make it easier for you to overlook.

Dialogue with design. The mutual contrast between man, nature, and place, the integration of you and me inside and outside, allows light, rain, wind, and dew, and air to penetrate each other without the help of external force, and the charm is vivid. Without whitewashing, without sculpting, just relying on nature, let nature become natural.