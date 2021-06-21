We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Urban Agency Designs New "Vancouver Forest" Block in Canada

Urban Agency Designs New "Vancouver Forest" Block in Canada

Save this article
Urban Agency Designs New "Vancouver Forest" Block in Canada

Architecture firm Urban Agency has shared new details of their Vancouver Forest development in Canada. Taking inspiration from the forest regions of the area, the project includes timber, bamboo and greenery to form a sustainable block for the city. As a series of stepped terraces, the project was designed as a 'living canopy' with trees and foliage growing along the building envelope.

Courtesy of Urban AgencyCourtesy of Urban AgencyCourtesy of Urban AgencyCourtesy of Urban Agency+ 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Urban Agency
Courtesy of Urban Agency

As the team explains, the Vancouver Forest project includes both private apartments and a community space. The development is expressed as two separate units for the first three floors, while from the fourth floor, they are then fused together. The resulting outdoor passage through the building’s core opens to the public realm and offers connectivity between parallel streets. Structurally, the design comprises a bamboo CLT frame.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Urban Agency
Courtesy of Urban Agency

Continuing the site connections, the community spaces are located on the lower three levels which are more tightly knit into the urban fabric.The levels above are dedicated to private apartments. As the building ascends, these levels gradually recede in a series of stepped terraces from the south end. This exposes the apartments to sunlight. Formally, the corners of each floor are curved to soften the building’s appearance. Along the facade, the structure is envisaged with foliage, trees and plants, as well as greenery growing on the terraces. 

News via Urban Agency

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Urban Agency Designs New "Vancouver Forest" Block in Canada" 21 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963643/urban-agency-designs-new-vancouver-forest-block-in-canada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream