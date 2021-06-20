Forest for Change Installation / Es Devlin Studio

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. Forest for Change – The Global Goals Pavilion, is the UK’s participation for this year’s Biennale, and invites visitors to discover the 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development - a plan agreed by all 193 UN member states to end poverty, conquer inequality and fix climate change by 2030.

As visitors walk through the Forest for Change, their journey will be enhanced by the sound of birdsong, curated by Brian Eno and the British Library Board, alongside written facts and quotes about the Global Goals to be discovered along the way. At the heart of the forest, a central clearing will reveal a pavilion consisting of seventeen mirrored pillars, each over two metres tall, representing the Global Goals.

They will bring to life why the Goals are the world’s To Do List for people and the planet through inspiring quotes and facts about the world we live in and the solutions we need. The final seventeenth pillar will be interactive, with visitors invited to scan a QR code, that will ask them to choose the Goal they feel most passionate about and to record a short message expressing the change they wish to see in the world.