We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. N House / moss.

N House / moss.

Save this project
N House / moss.

© TOREAL© TOREAL© TOREAL© TOREAL+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Japan
  • Interior Designers: moss.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  TOREAL
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Slaptone inc., plots inc.
  • Contractor: TATSU Planning
  • Lead Designer:Takeshi Shima
  • Painting:Nuri labo+, Fuminori Kudo
  • Lighting Planning:DESIGN STUDIO pintto, Jun Tarao, DESIGN STUDIO pintto
  • Plants:tan, Kaoru Enomoto, tan
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. This project was a renovation of an atmospheric vintage apartment in the Magome neighborhood of Tokyo. The owners are a married couple working for a furniture maker. We changed the original two-bedroom layout to a light-filled one-bedroom with living room, dining area, and kitchen. The clients’ requests were simple: good light, a large living room, and minimal use of colors. Working with the limitations of a 55-square-meter apartment, our intention while conceiving this design was to add richness and depth to the space. We focused on the following four elements:

Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Interior Terrace 

Our concept for the living room centered on creating the atmosphere of an outdoor “terrace” space inside a metropolitan Tokyo apartment. Up against the limitations of a small floor plan, we took a risk and added a protrusion into the empty space. The interior terrace doesn’t limit the functionality of the room. It opens up the area and adds an enriching “margin” to the room, creating a beneficial sense of distance between people within the space.

Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL

Compact Depth

Integrating the bedroom, study, and storage spaces into a single room at the core of the apartment, we added depth to the apartment while making economical use of floor space. The design and materials incorporate a sense of “comfortable confinement” similar to a downtown hotel.

Horizontal Windows’ Charm

The apartment’s horizontal windows, which are rare in today’s housing complexes, have a unique charm that we wanted to emphasize. We drew in ample natural light and made the room feel more spacious by taking advantage of the windows’ shape and orientation in our new floor plan.

Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL

Cherishing Shadows

The new layout gives the feeling of light entering from far back in the space. Creating a corridor that dared to cast shadows emphasized the expansiveness of the living room. The balance of light and shadow adds depth and flexibility to the space. 

These four elements were integrated through a minimal approach to colors, which was also in line with the client’s request. The oak flooring is dyed gray. All fixtures are custom-made with gray MDF, and the walls are painted with textured paint from Haymes paint. 

Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL

The design is accented with a dull glow from the window sashes and stainless steel in the kitchen. Exposing the raw skeleton of the apartment could create a cold and unwelcoming atmosphere, but the subtle warmth of gray materials and painted surfaces draws out the richness originally present in the apartment’s bones. The client’s tasteful furniture selection and bold house plants adds power to the spaces. While the apartment’s ambience is undeniably urban, it also invites people to pass their time in the space relaxed and unhurried.

Save this picture!
© TOREAL
© TOREAL

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
moss.
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "N House / moss." 18 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963614/n-house-moss> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream