We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva

Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva

Save this project
Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva

© Javier de Paz Garcia© Javier de Paz Garcia© Javier de Paz Garcia© Javier de Paz Garcia+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Sofía Oliva
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier de Paz Garcia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aromas del Campo, Escayolas Saz, Jung Iberica, Pepe Peñalver
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia

 “Feng Shui”: the union between nature and man applied in the creation of their spaces. A more harmonious design is created to bring the greatest happiness to whoever lives in the space. The design seeks comfortable minimalism that combines the modern with the classic following the guidelines of sustainability and a healthy design.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia

White tones predominate the space to achieve greater luminosity. Less is more is our philosophy, that is why space is configured with four architectural details rigorously conceived. The use of natural and sustainable materials is of utmost importance: wood, natural fabrics, stone, and plaster are some of the main components. When choosing all the materials, fabrics, brands, and products that make up the space, priority has been given to those who are committed to the environment. Furthermore, they will have a second life after the edition.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia

JUNG has supplied the mechanisms (plugs and switches). PEPE PEÑALVER has supplied the textiles (curtains, armchairs, and sofa). The hanging lamp is from AROMAS DEL CAMPO. The plaster on the walls and the table are designed by SO Arquitectura, but executed by ESCAYOLAS SAZ.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz Garcia
© Javier de Paz Garcia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sofía Oliva
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva" [Lienzo en blanco / Sofía Oliva] 22 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963598/lienzo-en-blanco-sofia-oliva> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream