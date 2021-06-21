We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House Amapa / Pérez Gómez Arquitectura

House Amapa / Pérez Gómez Arquitectura

© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar© César Béjar+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Executive Project Lead:Dulce Ramirez Camacho
  • Architect:Louisa Organes, Hector Nuño, Hector Navarro
  • Contruction Lead:Edgar Rodriguez Islas
  • City:Guadalajara
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Amapa born from the imminent need and perhaps utopian to return to inhabit the forests. The experience created here is almost as essential as this idea. Located in a forest near the city of Guadalajara in Mexico, on a very rough topography and practically in the midst of nothing, or in the middle of everything. The geometric abstraction and its unique break are the results of the physical characteristics of the site as well as the strong intention to keep the existing woodland intact.

© César Béjar
Isometrica
© César Béjar
We design a stereotomic structure that emerges from Earth with free and naked materiality that faces the architecture, stripped, with its surroundings. Generating a dialogue that with time will erase the lines that today separate them, wanting to become impossible to define where the architecture ends and starts the forest.

© César Béjar
Basement Floor Plan
© César Béjar
The house has a very simple program that arises from the analysis and the search for the essentials. Having then not only dematerializes the architecture but also dematerializing the life of the inhabitant, thus taking a life of material detachments. Giving value to what really has to have it.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
The platforms of the house are sites of coexistence, reflection, and connection with the immense forest, and below them, the house, the sanctuary is hidden, with an intimacy that at the same time is part of the forest as well. Each of the spaces of the house enjoys a frank and different view of the forest, maintaining this connection with the forest at all times.

© César Béjar
We firmly believe that home is where we take the basis and principles of our development as human beings and architecture play a fundamental role in it. Casa Amapa has undoubtedly been a project that has immersed us in a deep reflection about the origin and how we have to inhabit the years to come.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Cite: "House Amapa / Pérez Gómez Arquitectura" [Casa Amapa / Pérez Gómez Arquitectura] 21 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963594/house-amapa-perez-gomez-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

