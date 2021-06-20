We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Hong Kong (SAR)
  5. K-Farm / Avoid Obvious Architects

K-Farm / Avoid Obvious Architects

K-Farm / Avoid Obvious Architects

© Imagennix | Scott Brooks© Imagennix | Scott Brooks© Imagennix | Scott Brooks© Imagennix | Scott Brooks+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Market
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Lead Design Architect:Vicky Chan, AIA
  • Design Architect:Melissa Chan, Gi anfranco Galagar, Wijdene Kaabi, Krystal Lung, Crystal Hu, Karlo Lim
  • Senior Architect Advisor:Ken Hau, FAIA
  • Branding:Studio 9527
  • Client:Client
© Imagennix | Scott Brooks
Text description provided by the architects. K-farm challenges urban farming under extreme conditions and makes farming into STEM education for all people. Because of the coastal condition along Victoria Harbour, we have combined three types of farming to suit our specific site and climate: Hydroponics to provide 365 farming in all conditions, Aquaponics to study how fish and plants coexist, Organic with various height and species to serve as inclusive farming and maintain the community's ecosystem.

Master Plan
Master Plan
Detail
Data we collected to farm under extreme weather will be shared with the community. Not everything we will do will be successful, but the experiment will serve as a template for more urban farms to roll out across Hong Kong and Asia.

© Imagennix | Scott Brooks
© Imagennix | Scott Brooks
Our master plan was inspired by the community when we first reached out to the local leaders in 2018. The circular geometries stand for unity, plants, and pier elements. This iconic design will give people more understanding of what Central and Western district is about. The farming facilities are connected to Belcher Bay Area and reflective pool, lawns, three rain shelters, and event space are open 24/7. Even if people are not a fan of farming, they will still find something they love in K-farm.

© Imagennix | Scott Brooks
On top of the public facilities, the farm will also have activities to benefit the community. This includes classes during the day and after work, organic food and drinks from our green kitchen, farmers' market, and all sorts of community events. We believe K-farm will create memories for all families. Most importantly, the design wants to guide children to look forward to the future. A career in Farming can be serious, smart, and professional. Kids can look up to farmers again!

© Imagennix | Scott Brooks
Address:Hong Kong (SAR)

Avoid Obvious Architects
#Tags

