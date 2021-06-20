K-Farm / Avoid Obvious Architects

+ 17

Lead Design Architect: Vicky Chan, AIA

Design Architect: Melissa Chan, Gi anfranco Galagar, Wijdene Kaabi, Krystal Lung, Crystal Hu, Karlo Lim

Senior Architect Advisor: Ken Hau, FAIA

Branding: Studio 9527

Client: Client

Country: Hong Kong (SAR)

Text description provided by the architects. K-farm challenges urban farming under extreme conditions and makes farming into STEM education for all people. Because of the coastal condition along Victoria Harbour, we have combined three types of farming to suit our specific site and climate: Hydroponics to provide 365 farming in all conditions, Aquaponics to study how fish and plants coexist, Organic with various height and species to serve as inclusive farming and maintain the community's ecosystem.

Data we collected to farm under extreme weather will be shared with the community. Not everything we will do will be successful, but the experiment will serve as a template for more urban farms to roll out across Hong Kong and Asia.

Our master plan was inspired by the community when we first reached out to the local leaders in 2018. The circular geometries stand for unity, plants, and pier elements. This iconic design will give people more understanding of what Central and Western district is about. The farming facilities are connected to Belcher Bay Area and reflective pool, lawns, three rain shelters, and event space are open 24/7. Even if people are not a fan of farming, they will still find something they love in K-farm.

On top of the public facilities, the farm will also have activities to benefit the community. This includes classes during the day and after work, organic food and drinks from our green kitchen, farmers' market, and all sorts of community events. We believe K-farm will create memories for all families. Most importantly, the design wants to guide children to look forward to the future. A career in Farming can be serious, smart, and professional. Kids can look up to farmers again!