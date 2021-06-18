Pavilion Waldstatt / Marazzi Reinhardt

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition pavilion of the Blumer carpentry in Waldstatt serves as a new address for both customers and internal events. As a representation of the traditional craft business, the pavilion reflects the company philosophy with its contemporary interpretation of local architectural elements. The structure is reduced to the radically necessary and connects the work, the place, and the people.

The aim was to create a place for exchange and communication. The identification with the company and the place will be strengthened. The pavilion is used as a room for customer talks, meetings, and training. This intermixing creates a high level of identification with the company for all those involved. The structure essentially consists of 3 elements: a podium that floats above the meadow, an unbounded space, and a fine roof.

The pavilion also includes the "Haus zur Rose", which serves as a traditional reference in the immediate vicinity and at the same time accommodates ancillary uses such as wet rooms and storage. The pavilion reinterprets the Appenzell façade with its repetitive arrangement or the coffered ceiling from a rustic parlor. The unrestricted space allows one to enjoy the fantastic panorama and at the same time represents the company. Through consistent implementation and high-quality craftsmanship, the richness of the architecture is made visible and tangible.