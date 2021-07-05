Architecture of Mexico: Projects that Highlight the State of Aguascalientes

Save this picture! Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Co Lateral. Image © Onnis Luque

Aguascalientes is a small state in the heart of Mexico, located 480 km northeast of Mexico City and nestled between the states of Zacatecas and Jalisco. With just 5618 km² of territory, it is Mexico's third smallest state. It's capital and most populated city is Aguascalientes, or "hot waters" in English, is named for the numerous hot springs found throughout the area.

The small, central state of Aguascalientes has become an important mainstay in Mexico's national and international tourism industry, thanks to the Old Hacienda de Peñuelas, the Old Hacienda de Cieneguilla, the Aguascalientes Historical Complex, all of which form part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, one of many of Mexico's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Currently, with the rapid urbanization of Mexico's population, architects throughout the country have dedicated gotten to work designing, not only residential buildings, but recreational and cultural spaces as well, all of which form part of the new regional architecture. In this article, we highlight just a few of these projects that contribute to, not only Aguascalientes' burgeoning architectural scene, but Mexico's vast cultural traditions as well.

Save this picture! Centro fitness Club Campestre Aguascalientes / Bassol Arquitectos + Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano

Save this picture! Leona House/ Colectivo Arrabal. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Save this picture! RSV House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Olivos / BAG arquitectura. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Save this picture! GM Rancho / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano

Save this picture! ceiba house / Jorge Ramirez. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Save this picture! Casa Landgrave / LTd Arquitectura & Interiorismo. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Save this picture! Nissan Renault Finance Mexico / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Save this picture! Corporativo Chavez / PLASTIK Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! W House / STVX Colectivo de Diseño. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Casa CONTADERO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! LUCERNARIO Galería - Salón / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! AGR House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Trojes House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Casa TCH / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Colegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! B+G House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! T02 / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Casa María / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! La Tomatina House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! C+G House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Xafix House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Save this picture! Capilla los Fresnos / Grupo Spazio. Image © Oscar Hernández

Every two weeks, ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your project featured or have an article published? Submit here.