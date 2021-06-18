We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Renovation
  Japan
  LIM・loji Hair Salon / Schemata Architects

LIM・loji Hair Salon / Schemata Architects

LIM・loji Hair Salon / Schemata Architects

© Takumi Ota

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Services, Retail Interiors
Kobe, Japan
  Architects: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  Projects Team: Noriyasu Nakayama, Yui Matsushita
  Art Direction And Graphic Design: Taniuchi Haruhiko, desegno ltd.
  City: Kobe
  Country: Japan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project of the flagship store of LIM, a hair salon in Shinsaibashi, Osaka. Our client explained to us that the name "LIM" is derived from "Less Is More," a famous quote by the modernist maestro Mies van der Rohe.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

For us architects, the maestro's words are like a holy mantra that we feel too embarrassed to even mention, but the client unexpectedly suggested it to us as a theme. His idea was to go back to his original intention and make a hair salon based on the concept of "Less Is More." In addition, he asked us to build it on a low budget.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We, therefore, digested the concept of "Less Is More" in our own way, and decided to "maximize the minimum necessity." In order to keep the cost low, we used readymade steel racks as the basic structures for fixtures including shelves, modified them, and changed the finish to uni-chrome plating, and configured the space with them.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Sections
Sections
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Mirrors, which are essential items in a hair salon, were made as large as possible and placed at regular intervals. They are designed in such a way that they can be moved to clear the space and make room for events including flea markets. As a result, we have created a space where people can experience the most refreshing wide-open space in Kansai.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

At the back of this space, there is a salon called "loji," which is not divided by partitions. It is a salon for young customers who enjoy changing their hairstyles as if enjoying fashion, with low prices and services provided by young stylists in training. It is a stepping stone for young stylists. Those who gain young customers and horn their professional skills will move on to LIM. In order to further reduce the cost, we kept the green color of readymade steel racks and used as many readymade parts as possible without modifying the shapes too much.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

Schemata Architects
Steel, Concrete

