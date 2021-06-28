We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Myeongjeong Meditation Garden / IROJE Architects & Planners

Myeongjeong Meditation Garden / IROJE Architects & Planners

Myeongjeong Meditation Garden / IROJE Architects & Planners

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & PlannersCourtesy of IROJE Architects & PlannersCourtesy of IROJE Architects & PlannersCourtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park, Cultural Architecture
Gunwi-gun, South Korea
  • General Contractor :YoungJo Construction Co.
  • City:Gunwi-gun
  • Country:South Korea
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Text description provided by the architects. This place, asked for an observation deck on the northern peak of the arboretum, is the place where visitors come after seeing almost all the beautiful scenery of the arboretum. Therefore, in order to make the view of the arboretum more beautiful to those who bring all the memories of the arboretum, it is necessary to keep the memory in mind. This is why this place is not a mere observation deck but a place for the visitors to reflect on themselves.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Thus, this place was named Myeongjeong (Meditation Garden) at the first beginning of the design, and the entire facility was pushed into the ground. Only the concrete front wall is visible, but even the concrete wall is covered by a fir forest. When people go up a slope led by a long wall, they will see a small opening and a long aisle.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
If going along this narrow passage and turn the direction, the descending stairs are connected. When people go down the stairs 27 meters and turn in the direction, they will encounter an unexpected space.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Plan
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
There, people will see water running on the stone wall, the floor covered with the water, and the stage on the opposite side connected by a passage over the water. A long bench of concrete awaits them in front of the water. No trees can be seen here.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
When people go in passing the water-flowing wall, a long silent space appears, and there are tabernacles like small sanctuaries in this space. They can hear only the mere sound of the water running down the stone wall, but the sound of silence prevails. What lies here is only meditation.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
It is truly spectacular to see the landscape of the arboretum spreading to the south and the soft and delicate silhouette of Mount Palgong which seems to have enveloped the whole world when people go up the narrow and steep staircase made between the stone walls. This landscape is different from the one they saw first and it will be a new world again.

Courtesy of IROJE Architects & Planners
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Gunwi, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

IROJE Architects & Planners
ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Myeongjeong Meditation Garden / IROJE Architects & Planners" 28 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963525/myeongjeong-meditation-garden-iroje-architects-and-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

暝庭 / 履露斋

