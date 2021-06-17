We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Terrace House / DREAMER

Terrace House / DREAMER

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ascot Vale, Australia
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Terrace House 1 is a two-story rear addition to an existing terrace house driven by the desire for connectedness to family, the outdoors, and the creation of a retreat for a frontline medical worker, often required to work nights.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

From the streets and lane, the project is a pared-back unobtrusive addition to the neighbourhood; a subtle object that aims to harmonise with existing local buildings. The form of the addition is driven by the compact site, planning regulations, and the desire for outlook from all rooms.

© Rory Gardiner
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rory Gardiner

A fully native green roof at the first-floor level provides an outlook, a private terrace for the owner, and a great place for a coffee or beer, before or after work. Terrace House 1 is the first iteration of a replicable model for terrace house renovation.

© Rory Gardiner

About this office
DREAMER
Office

