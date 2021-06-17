We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. India
  5. RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus

RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus

Save this project
RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus

© Avesh Gaur© Noughts & Crosses LLP© Noughts & Crosses LLP© Avesh Gaur+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
District Pali, India
  • Client:Nikhilendra Singh
  • Contact Person:Nikhilendra Singh
  • Collaborators:Collaborators: Manjunath BL, Build Kraft India, Flora For Fauna (Textile Design)
  • Environmental Graphics:Flora for Fauna
  • Plumbing Consultant:AHCON
  • Interiors Contractor:Build Kraft India
  • Design Firm:Studio Lotus
  • City:District Pali
  • Country:India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

Text description provided by the architects. The fourth in the series of boutique hospitality destinations by Walled City Hotels, RAAS Chhatrasagar is located near the historic town of Nimaj, Rajasthan. Chhatrasagar is an artificial lake that formed a hundred years ago when a local Rajput chieftain created an embankment across a tributary to the Luni. A lush green belt along the dam walls has come to form over the years due to the embankment, attracting migratory birds.

Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur
Save this picture!
Baradari Restaurant Plan
Baradari Restaurant Plan
Save this picture!
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
Save this picture!
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

Expanding the erstwhile temporary tourist camps set up across the embankment, RAAS Chhatrasagar is a 20-key property designed to tread lightly on the site. The sensitive ecological context of the site made it imperative that all additions to the locale — especially those permanent in nature — be erected with minimal impact. Keeping this in mind, Studio Lotus has designed a system of low-impact foundations and lightweight superstructures for the newest iteration of the hospitality destination.

Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur
Save this picture!
Tented Pods Unit Plans
Tented Pods Unit Plans
Save this picture!
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

At the centre of the experience is the Baradari, situated over the dam; designed using a lightweight metal frame, the Baradari is a contemporary expression of the Rajputana twelve-pillared pavilion. Housing the restaurant for the new property, the Baradari creates a seamless connection between the two key experiences offered by the site — the panoramic views of the lake, and the serenity of the forest belt, with its built envelope extending up to the embankment walls on one side, and opening onto the deck lining the private pool on the other.

Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur
Save this picture!
Baradari Restaurant Section
Baradari Restaurant Section
Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur
Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Retaining the memory of the tourist tents, a tensile fabric roof stretches over a series of lightweight partitions mounted with boarding and hand-painted fabrics executed by Dhvani Behl’s studio Flora For Fauna. Private suites designed to provide uninterrupted views of the forest as well as the lake are nestled between these partitions. Local timber and stone punctuate the spatial experience; in tune with the design philosophy of the widely-acclaimed RAAS Jodhpur, local crafts have been expressed as contemporary interventions in the new property.

Save this picture!
© Avesh Gaur
© Avesh Gaur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Village and Post Office Nimaj,, District Pali, Rajasthan 306303, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Lotus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndia
Cite: "RAAS Chhatrasagar Hotel / Studio Lotus" 17 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963474/raas-chhatrasagar-studio-lotus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream