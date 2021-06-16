Meals on Wheels SA Head Office / JPE Design Studio

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The Meals on Wheels SA Head Office brings together administrative, office and commercial kitchen functions together in a consolidated cook and chill facility. Representing the expansion and modernisation of Meals on Wheels South Australia, this new two storey commercial building expresses a sense of warmth, openness, and approachability that reflects the heart of this non-for-profit organisation. With a rich history dating back to 1954, it was important for this building to showcase the significance of Meals on Wheels and their role in serving the community.

Located on the apex of 2 major traffic corridors, the new central hub redefines the streetscape with an expressive façade that is textured, inviting and bold. The design utilises a refined materials palette of robust feature brickwork and bold transparent forms which frame the activity within to the street, whilst expressing the structure. The feature truss supports the upper level, traversing the main driveway entry from Sir Donald Bradman Drive and emphasizing the buildings presence along the streetscape.

Meals on Wheels now has an enhanced identity and interface with the community. The consolidation and provision of a new multi-purpose facility provides an inspiring and unified workplace for staff. Kitchen and office spaces have been arranged around a central courtyard to encourage gathering and provide a flexible space to host events and enable incidental connectivity.

The effective spatial consideration ensures building connection and integration of inhabitants with the outdoor environment. The courtyard allows daylight and fresh air to flow into central spaces and throughout. This new building is a functional and purposeful response to the future of Meals on Wheels, incorporating flexible and adaptable spaces that can change over time. The design prioritises efficiency, diversity and connectivity with working environments that offer a contemporary workplace and nurture social interaction.

A true representation of their core values and identity, this new facility represents a new beginning for Meals on Wheels South Australia whilst responding to their legacy. The new central hub better caters to the organisations future, with a flexible environment that allows for more effective working and efficiency whilst providing a contemporary environment focused on people and the role Meals On Wheels has in supporting our community.

Winner of the inaugural SA Architecture Medal - 2021 SA Architecture Awards