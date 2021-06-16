We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Box House / Tiago Sousa

Box House / Tiago Sousa

Box House / Tiago Sousa

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Romarigães, Portugal
  • Architects: Tiago Sousa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Lead Architect: Tiago Sousa
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Text description provided by the architects. A rehabilitation project always represents the conflict between the memory of past experiences and the urges of contemporary living. The existing volume has a singular configuration - rigid in shape and rudely built, similar to the typical Minho house. It’s a building that intimately relates to the site where it is located, a kind of unsophisticated but charming rural “plaza”.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
In this context, we propose a new and contemporary volume, with the intention to cause contradicting feelings to the observer. It explores the balance and tension between the existing and the proposed form. Its colour, materialization, shape and position, cause a purposeful distinction between the “old and the new”.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
The purpose of this project is to a single-family house. The program is developed in two levels - social spaces on the lower floor, two bedrooms, and a bathroom on the upper floor.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Planta Primeiro Pavimento
© Ivo Tavares Studio
On the lower floor, the kitchen, dining, and living room are organized from north to south in sequence. The ample space is organized both by a central enclosed storage volume (protecting the kitchen’s work area) and by the stairs that access the upper floor. These stairs present themselves as an ornamental element, with their fluid and curvilinear design. It is a sculptural piece in concrete and wood that separates the dining from the living space. The upper floor is divided into two bedrooms and a bathroom. One on the north elevation and the other on the south, both rooms are symmetrical, with the same dimensions, respecting the constant symmetry of the plan.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
All of these spaces: bedrooms, bathroom, and storage are closed and independent. For this reason and with the intention of simplifying the interior, we cover with natural wood cladding (“sapelly”) both walls and doors in order to create more uniform and abstract surfaces. Even the frame and handles of doors are unnoticeable in this cladding.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Fachada
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Without any expansion to the original footprint, the program is organized within the remaining boundaries, assuming the existing relationship between interior and exterior. The living space flows outside through a wide glass surface granted by another horizontal concrete element that simultaneously controls the intensity of sunlight. It is important to understand the character of any site in order to design and organize any coherent project.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Project gallery

About this office
Tiago Sousa
Office

Cite: "Box House / Tiago Sousa" [Casa Box / Tiago Sousa] 16 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963448/box-house-tiago-sousa> ISSN 0719-8884

